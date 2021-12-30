The year in photos: COVID-19 colored the images that defined life in 2021 on the Midpeninsula

As chief visual journalist at The Almanac, my coverage of the pandemic took a turning point in January 2021. With vaccinations against COVID-19 starting to be administered, knowing that the vulnerable people I was photographing were now protected from the deadly virus felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.

I had spent most of the previous year worrying that I could catch, carry and spread the virus without knowing it.

While I no longer methodically sanitized my camera equipment and showered and changed my clothes at the end of each work day, I continued double masking wherever I went, and the majority of my shoots stayed outdoors.

By the spring, I had gotten my two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which gave me access to spaces and situations I hadn't been in for over a year. In May, I photographed hundreds of Menlo-Atherton High School seniors dancing at their outdoor prom. The next week, I was making images of modified graduation ceremonies.

In the second half of the year, after California reopened, my coverage started reflecting a community that was joyously, yet cautiously adapting. I captured a group of vaccinated friends hanging out at the Pioneer Saloon in Woodside. In the fall, I photographed students and staff returning to campuses full time for in-person classes. Some of my coverage even diverged from the pandemic-related news cycle. In August, I covered Gov. Gavin Newsom's visit to Big Basin Redwoods State Park to survey the damage caused by the 2019 CZU Lightning Complex fires.