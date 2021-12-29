News

Shooting kills man in East Palo Alto on Tuesday night

Man dies on apartment complex parking lot

by Bay City News Service

East Palo Alto police are investigating the death of a man found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday, according a news release issued by the department early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Bay Road, just east of University Avenue, and found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground of an apartment complex parking lot.

Paramedics from Menlo Park Fire Protection District provided medical care to the man, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

The homicide is the city's second shooting in less than a week. On Friday night, a 22-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a crashed car in the 900 block of Beech Street. Police initially said he died of his injuries at a hospital, but clarified on Wednesday morning that he is on life support.

Police urge anyone with information about Tuesday's shooting to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by any of the following means:

• Send an anonymous email to [email protected]

• Send an anonymous text from your cell phone to 650-409-6792.

• Leave and anonymous voice mail by calling 650-409-6792.

• Call Detective Andrea Dion at 650-853-7247.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

