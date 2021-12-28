Motorcyclist dies in collision that closes all southbound lanes on Highway 101 in Menlo Park

A motorcyclist died after striking a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal collision closed the southbound lanes of 101 between approximately 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and southbound traffic was diverted off the highway off-ramp north at Marsh Road.

Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision between a Honda Accord and a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja sport motorcycle, and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner's office.

A 31-year-old Sunnyvale man lost control of the 1999 Accord and the car was stopped in the fast lane of southbound 101, north of Willow Road, with no lights on, the CHP reported. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist drove into the disabled car's rear passenger door and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP report said.

No information about the victim was immediately available.