News

Motorcyclist dies in collision that closes all southbound lanes on Highway 101 in Menlo Park

by Bay City News Service and Almanac staff

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 9:38 am 2
Updated: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 11:13 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A motorcyclist died after striking a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal collision closed the southbound lanes of 101 between approximately 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and southbound traffic was diverted off the highway off-ramp north at Marsh Road.

Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision between a Honda Accord and a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja sport motorcycle, and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner's office.

A 31-year-old Sunnyvale man lost control of the 1999 Accord and the car was stopped in the fast lane of southbound 101, north of Willow Road, with no lights on, the CHP reported. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist drove into the disabled car's rear passenger door and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP report said.

No information about the victim was immediately available.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer D. Myers at 650-369-6261.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Motorcyclist dies in collision that closes all southbound lanes on Highway 101 in Menlo Park

by Bay City News Service and Almanac staff /

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 9:38 am
Updated: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 11:13 am

A motorcyclist died after striking a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal collision closed the southbound lanes of 101 between approximately 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and southbound traffic was diverted off the highway off-ramp north at Marsh Road.

Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision between a Honda Accord and a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja sport motorcycle, and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner's office.

A 31-year-old Sunnyvale man lost control of the 1999 Accord and the car was stopped in the fast lane of southbound 101, north of Willow Road, with no lights on, the CHP reported. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist drove into the disabled car's rear passenger door and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP report said.

No information about the victim was immediately available.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer D. Myers at 650-369-6261.

Comments

CyberVoter
Registered user
Atherton: other
11 hours ago
CyberVoter, Atherton: other
Registered user
11 hours ago

The driver of the car should be charged with a major driving &/or criminal violation. No one should ever have a driver's license if they do not have the good sense to have their lights & flashers on when disabled - especially in the fast lane of a major highway! I'm just thankful that I was not on Route 101 at the time!

Please get this person off our highways!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

jster51
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
6 hours ago
jster51, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
6 hours ago

The car was disabled, quite possible that there was no power, meaning there would be no flashing lights available! I was taught that the number one rule of driving was not to hit anything. I am guessing that the motorcyclist was traveling at an unsafe speed for the time and conditions.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.