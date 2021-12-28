Motorcyclist dies in collision that closes all southbound lanes on Highway 101 in Menlo Park

A motorcyclist died after striking a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The fatal collision closed the southbound lanes of 101 between approximately 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and southbound traffic was diverted off the highway off-ramp north at Marsh Road.
Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision between a Honda Accord and a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja sport motorcycle, and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner's office.
A 31-year-old Sunnyvale man lost control of the 1999 Accord and the car was stopped in the fast lane of southbound 101, north of Willow Road, with no lights on, the CHP reported. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist drove into the disabled car's rear passenger door and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP report said.
No information about the victim was immediately available.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer D. Myers at 650-369-6261.
The driver of the car should be charged with a major driving &/or criminal violation. No one should ever have a driver's license if they do not have the good sense to have their lights & flashers on when disabled - especially in the fast lane of a major highway! I'm just thankful that I was not on Route 101 at the time!
Please get this person off our highways!
The car was disabled, quite possible that there was no power, meaning there would be no flashing lights available! I was taught that the number one rule of driving was not to hit anything. I am guessing that the motorcyclist was traveling at an unsafe speed for the time and conditions.