Arts

Brick and motor: Lego landscapes, trains on display in annual show

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 27, 2021, 5:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The new jungle adventure display at the BayLUG holiday Lego show at the Museum of American Heritage in Palo Alto. The show runs through Jan. 9, 2022. Courtesy BayLUG/Museum of American Heritage.

The creative possibilities of the seemingly simple interlocking plastic bricks known as Lego are on full display at the annual BayLUG Holiday Show at the Museum of American Heritage in Palo Alto.

Whether visitors are looking for a fun family outing or seeking inspiration before tackling that 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon Lego kit, this annual display organized presented by BayLUG (the Bay Area LEGO Users Group) and Bay LTC (the Bay Area L-Gauge Train Club) offers a variety of custom creations, from whimsical scenes to holiday trains to bustling cityscapes, all constructed from Lego. New for this year is a jungle river adventure display.

The show highlights all the creativity and joy of this long-beloved building toy, without the agony of accidentally stepping barefoot on a Lego.

BayLUG Holiday Show is open Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 9 (closed Dec. 25) at the Museum of American Heritage, 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto. Tickets are $4 and available by reservation only to reduce crowd size (ticket also includes free admission to the Museum of American Heritage). To reserve tickets or for more information, visit baylug.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Brick and motor: Lego landscapes, trains on display in annual show

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 27, 2021, 5:09 pm

The creative possibilities of the seemingly simple interlocking plastic bricks known as Lego are on full display at the annual BayLUG Holiday Show at the Museum of American Heritage in Palo Alto.

Whether visitors are looking for a fun family outing or seeking inspiration before tackling that 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon Lego kit, this annual display organized presented by BayLUG (the Bay Area LEGO Users Group) and Bay LTC (the Bay Area L-Gauge Train Club) offers a variety of custom creations, from whimsical scenes to holiday trains to bustling cityscapes, all constructed from Lego. New for this year is a jungle river adventure display.

The show highlights all the creativity and joy of this long-beloved building toy, without the agony of accidentally stepping barefoot on a Lego.

BayLUG Holiday Show is open Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 9 (closed Dec. 25) at the Museum of American Heritage, 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto. Tickets are $4 and available by reservation only to reduce crowd size (ticket also includes free admission to the Museum of American Heritage). To reserve tickets or for more information, visit baylug.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.