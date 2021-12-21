News

Former Laurel School worker pleads no contest to child pornography charges

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 21, 2021, 10:03 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 33-year-old Redwood City man who worked for years with young children has pleaded no contest to child pornography charges in exchange for a two-year prison sentence, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Alexander Jessup, 33, from Redwood City pled no contest to child pornography charges on Dec. 15 in exchange for a two-year prison sentence. (Photo courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via Bay City News)

Alexander Jessup entered the plea Dec. 15 to a felony charge of distribution of child pornography and is set for sentencing in April.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Jessup had worked for a decade with young children, most recently at the Laurel School's Newton Center on Edge Road in Atherton, and also worked as a babysitter.

A tip to a regional task force that targets internet crimes against children led investigators to serve a search warrant earlier this year at Jessup's home. They determined that he had uploaded multiple files of young girls exposing themselves and also exchanged child pornography with other people, prosecutors said.

Jessup remains out of custody on $100,000 bail and has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the Atherton facility and to not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Jessup's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Former Laurel School worker pleads no contest to child pornography charges

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 21, 2021, 10:03 am

A 33-year-old Redwood City man who worked for years with young children has pleaded no contest to child pornography charges in exchange for a two-year prison sentence, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Alexander Jessup entered the plea Dec. 15 to a felony charge of distribution of child pornography and is set for sentencing in April.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Jessup had worked for a decade with young children, most recently at the Laurel School's Newton Center on Edge Road in Atherton, and also worked as a babysitter.

A tip to a regional task force that targets internet crimes against children led investigators to serve a search warrant earlier this year at Jessup's home. They determined that he had uploaded multiple files of young girls exposing themselves and also exchanged child pornography with other people, prosecutors said.

Jessup remains out of custody on $100,000 bail and has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the Atherton facility and to not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Jessup's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.