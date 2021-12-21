News

Bay Area storm expected to last through holiday weekend

Forecast calls for 2-3 inches of rain in San Jose, inland areas of East Bay

by Bay City News Service

Pedestrians walk down University Avenue in the rain on Feb. 4, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The National Weather Service has revised its rainfall forecast for the storm expected to begin Tuesday morning and last through the holiday weekend.

The biggest change in the forecast issued Monday is expected along the Big Sur coastline south of Monterey, where rock slides closed state Highway 1 for a few days last week south of Big Sur near the border of San Luis Obispo County.

The forecast now is for 3-4 inches of rain, 1-2 inches less than what had been forecast the day before.

The new forecast also calls for a little more rain — 2-3 inches — for San Jose and the inland areas of the east bay and down into San Benito County, an increase of 1-1.5 inches over what had been forecast.

Forecasters say to be prepared for minor flooding, slick roads and potential debris flows, especially near burn scars.

The wet weather will likely impact travel during the busy holiday week, with significant impact at times over the Sierra throughout the week, especially in western Nevada valleys by Christmas Eve.

For updated forecasts and advisories, go to weather.gov/mtr.

