News

Rain on the way for holiday weekend

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 20, 2021, 10:58 am 0

The National Weather Service said Sunday night to expect periods of light to moderate rainfall throughout the Bay Area starting Tuesday, through the holiday weekend.

Rain totals should be spread out over the week, which should mitigate major impacts. But forecasters say to be prepared for minor flooding, slick roads, and potential debris flows, especially near burn scars. Much of the Bay Area could see 2-3 inches of rain.

The wet weather will likely impact travel during the busy holiday week, with significant impact at times over the Sierra throughout the week, especially in western Nevada valleys by Christmas Eve.

For updated forecasts and advisories, go to weather.gov/mtr/.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rain on the way for holiday weekend

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 20, 2021, 10:58 am

The National Weather Service said Sunday night to expect periods of light to moderate rainfall throughout the Bay Area starting Tuesday, through the holiday weekend.

Rain totals should be spread out over the week, which should mitigate major impacts. But forecasters say to be prepared for minor flooding, slick roads, and potential debris flows, especially near burn scars. Much of the Bay Area could see 2-3 inches of rain.

The wet weather will likely impact travel during the busy holiday week, with significant impact at times over the Sierra throughout the week, especially in western Nevada valleys by Christmas Eve.

For updated forecasts and advisories, go to weather.gov/mtr/.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.