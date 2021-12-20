Rain on the way for holiday weekend

The National Weather Service said Sunday night to expect periods of light to moderate rainfall throughout the Bay Area starting Tuesday, through the holiday weekend.

Rain totals should be spread out over the week, which should mitigate major impacts. But forecasters say to be prepared for minor flooding, slick roads, and potential debris flows, especially near burn scars. Much of the Bay Area could see 2-3 inches of rain.

The wet weather will likely impact travel during the busy holiday week, with significant impact at times over the Sierra throughout the week, especially in western Nevada valleys by Christmas Eve.

For updated forecasts and advisories, go to weather.gov/mtr/.