From hot toddies to teas and coffees, get cozy with these local hot drink specialties

Coffee nerds will be pleased to know that Tōno serves only single-origin coffees to highlight the distinct characteristics of types of coffee fruit, sourced from roasters that Chiem has built relationships with throughout his years in the coffee industry.

Currently in residence at Palo Alto's Salvaje wine bar, Tōno serves drinks that are made exclusively with oat milk, or no milk at all. Owner Bryan Chiem felt that the better taste of oat milk in coffee drinks, its wide acceptance among people with dietary restrictions, and its increased sustainability over traditional dairy made it a no-brainer as Tōno's "milk" choice.

There are few places on the Peninsula to get an espresso drink as carefully crafted as the ones at the buzzy Tōno Coffee Project pop-up.

It's time to ditch the cold brews and ice cold pints in favor of warming mugs of tea, hot cocktails, and exceptional coffee. Don your scarf and check out one of these 10 unique options for hot drinks on the Peninsula.

The official start of the winter season may still be a few days away, but holiday music and decorations, early sunsets, and decreasing temperatures are starting to make the Peninsula feel a whole lot more festive — and chilly.

The coffee (or kopi as it's called in Malay) served at Killiney is also unique among Bay Area coffee shops. It's prepared in the Nanyang style, where robusta beans (a different species of coffee bean) join the more common arabica before being roasted with sugar and butter to boost caramelization. Water is then passed through the ground coffee three times before it's served for an extra bold and rich brew.

The chocolate malt beverage is especially popular in Singapore and is served alongside the country's other coffee shop staples like kaya toast made with a pandan and coconut jam.

Those in search of something decaffeinated can opt for a hot or iced chocolate, made with premium cacao powder from Marou, an artisanal chocolate purveyor based in Vietnam. Unlike the cocoa powder you might buy at a supermarket, this powder is made from unroasted, non-alkaline treated cacao to capture a nuance of flavor that Tōno allows to shine through by making the drink a little less sweet than usual.

Storied Redwood City German beer garden and grocery store Gourmet Haus Staudt is kicking off winter by stocking its shelves with all manner of Bavarian holiday treats: from holiday cookies to advent calendars, and stollen — a traditional German Christmas bread studded with candied fruits and marzipan.

At Leland's, you can sit down for a lunch of sandwiches, salads, or scones (all served with a pot of tea of course), or browse the shop's impressive collection of loose leaf teas — from staples like Earl Grey to more creative blends like Blue Eyes, a floral and herbal blend said to be inspired by Frank Sinatra. Leland's doesn't just sell the teas as is: They also welcome you to create your own custom tea blend by mixing together their offerings — an ideal stocking stuffer.

Another off-menu staple is the Irish coffee, a cup of sweetened, brewed coffee spiked with Irish whiskey and topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream. At Timber & Salt, there's no whipped cream from a can, with bartenders whipping cream to order in cocktail shakers for each glass.

Though often not listed on the menu, most bars are happy to prepare the hot drink staple of the cocktail world: a hot toddy. At Timber & Salt, they take it a step further by offering customers a choice of base liquor between whiskey, rum or cognac. To add warmth to the drink, the bar uses St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, a Jamaican liqueur made from rum and allspice berries, as well as grated cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Salto del Agua features Gran Ponche Mexicano, an artisanal punch that's new to the spirits market this year. Made in Comala, Mexico, from a base of rum with pomegranate and hibiscus, Gran Ponche Mexicano joins tequila, spices, and lemon in a mug to make San Agus' warm cocktail.

At San Agus, the bar team has come up with a riff on Mexican ponche navideño (Christmas punch) to keep you warm for the season.

The Mole'd Wine, as BarZola calls it , borrows the rich sauce's use of cacao for depth, earthiness and intensity, along with black cardamom and chiles for additional spice. Bar manager Duncan Harrison took a culinary approach to the cocktail's development, asking the kitchen staff to weigh in on the blend of chiles for the cocktail.

The bar serves the piping hot mulled wine in a large mug, where the 9% ABV drink — just a bit stiffer than many of the double IPAs Gourmet Haus Staudt serves on tap — is sure to bring warmth to the coldest of winter bones. It's also available by the bottle in the shop for you to heat and serve at home.

In the bar, they're serving a seasonal Nurnberger Glühwein , a hot wine seasoned with citrus and warm spices, popular in the Christmas markets of Germany. The beverage is so iconic, it's received its own Protected Geographical Indication, meaning that only mulled wine produced in the town of Nuremberg, Germany, can be labeled Nurnberger Glühwein.

From hot toddies to teas and coffees, get cozy with these local hot drink specialties

Seven spots to wrap your hands around something warm

