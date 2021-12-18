News

Menlo Park: Police cite five adults for providing alcohol to minors

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 18, 2021, 12:58 pm 1

Menlo Park police officers and agents of California Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested five adults for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park Thursday, Dec. 16.

The joint Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation featured minors standing outside a liquor store or convenience store asking adults to purchase alcohol for them.

Five adults agreed to purchase alcohol. Agents then arrested and cited the adults for furnishing alcohol to the minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

The goals of the program are to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors, raise public awareness about the problem, and change the community norms regarding such behavior.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

— Bay City News Service

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Menlo Park: Police cite five adults for providing alcohol to minors

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 18, 2021, 12:58 pm

Menlo Park police officers and agents of California Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested five adults for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park Thursday, Dec. 16.

The joint Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation featured minors standing outside a liquor store or convenience store asking adults to purchase alcohol for them.

Five adults agreed to purchase alcohol. Agents then arrested and cited the adults for furnishing alcohol to the minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

The goals of the program are to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors, raise public awareness about the problem, and change the community norms regarding such behavior.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Joseph E. Davis
Registered user
Woodside: Emerald Hills
6 hours ago
Joseph E. Davis, Woodside: Emerald Hills
Registered user
6 hours ago

The legal age of drinking should be lowered to 18, the time that minors become adults. The drinking age of 21 is uncivilized and excessively puritan.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.