Peninsula Ballet Theatre keeps a holiday tradition on its toes

With its buoyant score and whimsical tale, Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" is a classic — and holiday favorite — for a reason. But that's not to say that the classics can't use a refresh.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre is offering the best of both worlds this weekend by staging two versions of "The Nutcracker." A more traditional version, choreographed by Gregory Amato, features the company's professional cast, joined by Peninsula Ballet Theatre's young conservatory students. The "Hip-Hop Nutcracker: A Holiday Mashup," choreographed by Alee Martinez and Issac ‘Stuck’ Sanders reimagines "The Nutcracker" with hip-hop music and dance, while keeping elements of both the original tale and Tchaikovsky's score. After Clara receives a wooden nutcracker as a gift at the family holiday party, she dreams of a magical place, but the show swaps the traditional Candy Land of the second act for a vibrant hip-hop land.

Performances of "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker" take place Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and Dec. 18. 2 p.m. and classic "The Nutcracker" performances are Dec. 18, 7 p.m. and Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Both productions will be at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. For more information, visit peninsulaballet.org.