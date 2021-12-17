Diverging from custom, Rick DeGolia is Atherton's new mayor for the second time in two years

Lewis also reflected on 2021 and said it has been a "very difficult year in lots of ways for lots of people."

"It has not always been that way," Lewis explained. "There are people who are in line because of tenure, which I think is what you're kind of alluding to (speaking to Polito), that were passed over and I think Mr. Widmer remembers that very well."

The town's 2021 mayor, Elizabeth Lewis, nominated DeGolia, while Councilman Bob Polito nominated Councilman Bill Widmer, noting that he is next in line for the mayor rotation, given that he last served as mayor in 2019, less recently than DeGolia.

Atherton City Council members voted 3-2 to elect Rick DeGolia as mayor Wednesday night, breaking from the tradition of local town councils to elect the council member who has had the most amount of time go by since last holding the position. DeGolia last served as mayor in 2020.

DeGolia noted there's also still plenty of work to be done at the civic center, such as opening the library, and library cafe, next spring.

Another goal is to extend the existing "quiet zone" at the Fair Oaks Lane railroad crossing to include the crossing at Watkins Avenue.

"We've had a hard two years because of this pandemic and we all hope this is going to pass and that this next is going to come closer to what we consider normal," he said.

He wants to engage with residents as much as possible and begin to host hybrid council meetings once the council chambers are completed. He plans to host weekly office hours with residents, which he has done during his past terms as mayor.

During the meeting, DeGolia outlined some of his goals on the council during the coming year.

Following DeGolia's election, the council then selected Bill Widmer as vice mayor. His term also expires at the end of 2022.

"We've had to make a lot of adjustments, but there was a lot of joy in the fourth quarter here," she said. "To see our new town center become completed enough to get our staff and our PD (police department) into a building that is befitting to the level of expertise and talents and stature that all our government employees and staff deserve."

Diverging from custom, Rick DeGolia is Atherton's new mayor for the second time in two years

The selection breaks with the council's tradition of following a rotation in appointing the mayor