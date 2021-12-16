San Mateo County to get $68 million from state for homeless shelter, hotel purchase

San Mateo County is set to receive $68 million in state funds to meet the needs of hundreds of unhoused residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Grant from California's Homekey program the will fund two projects in the county -- first, $55.3 million will go towards building a 240-unit Navigation Center near Highway 101 in Redwood City. The center will replace the Maple Street Shelter in 2022, equipped with shelter services, case managers and other services for residents at risk of homelessness.

For the second project, the county will buy and rehabilitate Stone Villa Inn in San Mateo into a 44-room temporary shelter space. The $13.5 million project will serve as a launching pad for residents to find permanent housing with skill-building services and immediate shelter.

The grant is the county's largest financial award to go towards housing.

"This is a reflection of the state's and county's values that if you make the commitment, you can send people who are homeless on a path toward stable lives if you provide them with intensive support services such as job training, counseling and more," said David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, in a statement. "San Mateo County can achieve functional zero homelessness with the help of these two projects and I want to praise our staff for the hard work they have done to secure these life- and community-changing awards."