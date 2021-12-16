News

Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

Eugene Elsbree II, Pearl Anne Seipp, Robert Bachman, Arthur Biedermann

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 11:05 am 0

Eugene “Gene” V. Elsbree II, 88, an Atherton resident of 60 years and former director of the Menlo Circus Club, died on Oct. 26. Pearl Anne Wieboldt Seipp, 97, an Atherton resident and former president of the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club, died on Nov. 2. Robert “Budweiser Bob” Bachman, 63, a Woodside resident, gardener/landscaper, died on Nov. 12. Dr. Arthur A. Biedermann, 86, an Atherton resident, died on Dec. 4.

Click on their names to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

Eugene Elsbree II, Pearl Anne Seipp, Robert Bachman, Arthur Biedermann

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 11:05 am

Eugene “Gene” V. Elsbree II, 88, an Atherton resident of 60 years and former director of the Menlo Circus Club, died on Oct. 26. Pearl Anne Wieboldt Seipp, 97, an Atherton resident and former president of the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club, died on Nov. 2. Robert “Budweiser Bob” Bachman, 63, a Woodside resident, gardener/landscaper, died on Nov. 12. Dr. Arthur A. Biedermann, 86, an Atherton resident, died on Dec. 4.

Click on their names to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.