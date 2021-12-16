Menlo Park tackles tweaks to controversial duplex law

The interim standards the council approved lay out certain guidelines, such as if someone were to split a single-family lot into four lots and build a fourplex, they would not be permitted to also build an accessory dwelling unit on the property. The policy also lays out a floor area limit of up to 1,600 square feet on lots with an area of less than 5,000 square feet, according to Principal Planner Kyle Perata. It also sets certain other standards, like requiring some off-street parking spaces, mandating that lot-splits connect to the street and establishing setbacks of up to 4 feet for side and rear yards, according to a staff report.

The council voted 3-2, with council members Ray Mueller and Drew Combs opposed, to develop interim guidelines for SB 9 and to make that information public in multiple languages, or at least in Spanish, on Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor's recommendation.

The Menlo Park City Council narrowly passed a set of interim policies to start in the new year during its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14. The interim measures are intended to put some policies in place while staff work through developing recommendations on longer-term policies for the City Council to consider in 2022.

SB 9 is a statewide housing law passed this year that permits homeowners to build duplexes on single-family lots, as well as to split those lots to permit up to four homes where only one was previously allowed.

A new statewide housing law that permits up to four housing units on single-family properties takes effect Jan. 1, and Menlo Park has joined the list of cities scrambling to figure out what local policies to put in place to shape how the law takes effect.

"I see this as unlocking opportunity in a lot of our neighborhoods that are very exclusive right now," Wolosin said. "I'm not interested in making it harder for duplexes or lot splits to be done."

It's a term that's often been considered to apply to households whose incomes are too high to qualify for affordable, below-market-rate housing programs but aren't high enough to afford to live in the community at the current market rate. In a high-priced housing market like Menlo Park's, that "middle" can span a wide range of incomes.

During the council's discussion of the interim ordinance, one question that came up is what income bracket the policy is intended to help. Vice Mayor Wolosin said that the legislation is intended to spur the development of new homes intended help out the "missing middle."

In an emailed statement, Combs explained why he voted no on the proposal. "I have concerns about SB 9 in general and those concerns become more acute in relation to the 'SB 9 on steroids' approach it appears that the majority of council is embracing. Those moderating measures that some on council want to jettison are key to us having some control over how this is rolled out in Menlo Park," he wrote.

There are families like some of her relatives who might have been able to purchase a $2 million home in Menlo Park but not a $3.5 million one, she said. However, when that family searched for a home at that price point in Menlo Park, they couldn't find any available, she said.

Duplexes may open the door for new kinds of households in the city, she said, albeit still high-earning ones. For instance, if an old house is sold in Menlo Park, she said, it might be rebuilt as a large, new $3.5 million home, or a duplex where each unit is worth roughly $2 million.

"If we don't do enforcement and dive into the math, we run the risk of getting a lot of overpriced duplexes and people speculating," he said.

He also wanted to pursue research and calculations to prevent the outcome of the policy from resulting in "a bunch of overpriced duplexes," he said.

Mueller voted against the policy because he wanted the measure to have a provision that mandates that new housing units built through SB 9 be required to be affordable to households earning 80% of the area median income, and to have a plan to enforce the three-year owner occupancy requirement, he said.

That requirement aims to prevent speculation in the form of someone buying a lot, splitting it, selling the newly formed lots to a developer and then getting the excess value from splitting the lot but not doing anything else to it, he said.

The SB 9 legislation also includes a provision that the property owner is required to make one of the homes on the property their primary residence for at least three years after the new home or homes are built – a policy intended to deter speculation that state Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) pushed to include, according to Mueller.

"I am interested in looking at deed restrictions to make sure we are generating affordable housing," Mueller said, adding that he favored a policy to require that the first additional home on a property be intended for rent by households earning no more than 80% of the area median income.

The city of Millbrae has required that half of the new homes developed from this new law be dedicated to households in that income bracket, added Mayor Betsy Nash.

One idea floated would create a restriction on new homes built using the SB 9 law by requiring the new units to be dedicated to households earning no more than 80% of the median income.

"One of my specific concerns is that some neighborhoods are likely to be impacted by these changes more than others. I think some of the wealthier neighborhoods in the city will see very little impact. I believe that other neighborhoods such as Belle Haven and, to a lesser extent, Flood Triangle and the Willows, are likely to bear the brunt of these changes."

Menlo Park tackles tweaks to controversial duplex law