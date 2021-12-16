Arts

Authors of new book on WeWork discuss 'The Cult of We'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 10:41 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Journalists Maureen Farrell and Eliot Brown wrote "The Cult of We," which published this summer, about the coworking company WeWork. Courtesy Oshman Family JCC.

On its face, renting out desk space in a communal office may not seem like a billion-dollar idea, but investors were enthralled enough with the concept — and with splashy CEO Adam Neumann, head of the coworking company WeWork — that the company came to be valued at $47 billion. It all sounded good on paper, until the company's much anticipated IPO ended up imploding in 2019.

Maureen Farrell and Eliot Brown, authors of the book "The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion," talk about the hype around Neumann and WeWork, and what went wrong. Farrell, a reporter for the New York Times, and Brown, who covers startups and venture capital for the Wall Street Journal, will appear in a discussion Dec. 16, 7 p.m., presented in person at the Oshman Family JCC and moderated by journalist John Helyar. "The Cult of We" published this summer.

Oshman Family JCC is located at 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Authors of new book on WeWork discuss 'The Cult of We'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 10:41 am

On its face, renting out desk space in a communal office may not seem like a billion-dollar idea, but investors were enthralled enough with the concept — and with splashy CEO Adam Neumann, head of the coworking company WeWork — that the company came to be valued at $47 billion. It all sounded good on paper, until the company's much anticipated IPO ended up imploding in 2019.

Maureen Farrell and Eliot Brown, authors of the book "The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion," talk about the hype around Neumann and WeWork, and what went wrong. Farrell, a reporter for the New York Times, and Brown, who covers startups and venture capital for the Wall Street Journal, will appear in a discussion Dec. 16, 7 p.m., presented in person at the Oshman Family JCC and moderated by journalist John Helyar. "The Cult of We" published this summer.

Oshman Family JCC is located at 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.