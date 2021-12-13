'This has been a long time coming': Atherton celebrates new civic center

Atherton residents gathered Saturday, Dec. 11, for the ribbon cutting to celebrate a long-awaited addition to the town: a new library and civic center partially funded by donations as well as the town's general fund.

Residents toured the nearly 30,000-square-foot renovated City Hall building between Fair Oaks and Dinkelspiel Station lanes on Saturday, after opening remarks from outgoing Mayor Elizabeth Lewis and councilmen Bill Widmer and Rick DeGolia. Then officials cut a ceremonial ribbon using giant gold scissors to commemorate the opening of the facility.

The project, in the works for about 20 years, took "money, time, talent and tenacity" to complete, City Manager George Rodericks said. Staff moved into the new building in late October.

Slideshow Mayor Elizabeth Lewis speaks to the crowd before opening up the Town Hall for tours to residents on Dec. 11, 2021. Photo by Angela Swartz. Atherton City Manager George Rodericks gives opening remarks while Councilwoman Diana Hawkins-Manuelian looks on before the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new civic center on Dec. 11, 2021. Photo by Angela Swartz.

"This has been a long time coming — almost 100 years," Lewis joked. "At least that's how I feel."

Widmer and DeGolia said the new building, which took two years to build, will help attract and retain town staff members.