News

Portola Valley's Roberta Zarea named 'Superintendent of the Year'

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 10, 2021, 10:17 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Roberta Zarea, Portola Valley School District superintendent, speaks to the assembled crowd at a groundbreaking at Ormondale Elementary School in Portola Valley on June 7, 2021, which is part of the Measure Z construction project. She was named 2021 "Superintendent of the Year" for San Mateo and San Francisco counties. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A regional organization representing 25 Bay Area school districts and 158,000 students has named Portola Valley School District Superintendent Roberta Zarea as "Superintendent of the Year" for San Mateo and San Francisco counties.

The award celebrates "leaders who put students first and advocate on their behalf, who draw upon the passion and talent of others to develop a shared vision for education, and who build strong consensus and have a commitment to action," according to a district press release. ACSA Region 5 comprises the 25 school districts in San Francisco and San Mateo counties, with over 300 schools.

Zarea, who became the district's top leader in 2019, has "led the district through some of the most challenging times in public education in this country," the press release states.

Zarea helped bring students at the district's two schools (Ormondale and Corte Madera) back to campus last school year, earlier than many other school districts in the Bay Area and state.

"Superintendent Zarea leads the district with integrity, passion, and fortitude," the press release states. "Zarea is beloved by her colleagues and by her partners in the community. "

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Zarea has also overseen ongoing $49.5 million bond measure construction projects at Ormondale and Corte Madera schools.

Zarea served as assistant superintendent of education services for the Saratoga Unified School District from 2013 to 2019. Before her role as assistant superintendent, Zarea served as a principal, vice principal, coordinator of special projects, and elementary school teacher in San Jose's Union School District, according to a district press release.

Zarea, originally from Michigan, earned a bachelor's degree in Russian language and literature from the University of Michigan. She also has a master's degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro and a master's in educational leadership from San Jose State University.

Zarea will receive the award at the ACSA Celebration of Leadership event in spring 2022.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Portola Valley's Roberta Zarea named 'Superintendent of the Year'

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 10, 2021, 10:17 am

A regional organization representing 25 Bay Area school districts and 158,000 students has named Portola Valley School District Superintendent Roberta Zarea as "Superintendent of the Year" for San Mateo and San Francisco counties.

The award celebrates "leaders who put students first and advocate on their behalf, who draw upon the passion and talent of others to develop a shared vision for education, and who build strong consensus and have a commitment to action," according to a district press release. ACSA Region 5 comprises the 25 school districts in San Francisco and San Mateo counties, with over 300 schools.

Zarea, who became the district's top leader in 2019, has "led the district through some of the most challenging times in public education in this country," the press release states.

Zarea helped bring students at the district's two schools (Ormondale and Corte Madera) back to campus last school year, earlier than many other school districts in the Bay Area and state.

"Superintendent Zarea leads the district with integrity, passion, and fortitude," the press release states. "Zarea is beloved by her colleagues and by her partners in the community. "

Zarea has also overseen ongoing $49.5 million bond measure construction projects at Ormondale and Corte Madera schools.

Zarea served as assistant superintendent of education services for the Saratoga Unified School District from 2013 to 2019. Before her role as assistant superintendent, Zarea served as a principal, vice principal, coordinator of special projects, and elementary school teacher in San Jose's Union School District, according to a district press release.

Zarea, originally from Michigan, earned a bachelor's degree in Russian language and literature from the University of Michigan. She also has a master's degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro and a master's in educational leadership from San Jose State University.

Zarea will receive the award at the ACSA Celebration of Leadership event in spring 2022.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.