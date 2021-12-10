Portola Valley's Roberta Zarea named 'Superintendent of the Year'

A regional organization representing 25 Bay Area school districts and 158,000 students has named Portola Valley School District Superintendent Roberta Zarea as "Superintendent of the Year" for San Mateo and San Francisco counties.

The award celebrates "leaders who put students first and advocate on their behalf, who draw upon the passion and talent of others to develop a shared vision for education, and who build strong consensus and have a commitment to action," according to a district press release. ACSA Region 5 comprises the 25 school districts in San Francisco and San Mateo counties, with over 300 schools.

Zarea, who became the district's top leader in 2019, has "led the district through some of the most challenging times in public education in this country," the press release states.

Zarea helped bring students at the district's two schools (Ormondale and Corte Madera) back to campus last school year, earlier than many other school districts in the Bay Area and state.

"Superintendent Zarea leads the district with integrity, passion, and fortitude," the press release states. "Zarea is beloved by her colleagues and by her partners in the community. "