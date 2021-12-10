Portola Valley: Craig Hughes elected mayor

The Portola Valley Town Council selected Craig Hughes to serve as mayor and Sarah Wernikoff to serve as vice mayor for 2022 during a Wednesday, Dec. 8, Zoom meeting.

Outgoing mayor Maryann Derwin said that even in a year of "sorting through thorny problems," she is grateful that she given the opportunity to represent residents.

"Once again, the global pandemic dominated daily life but little by little, as the vaccines became more available, our town folk began to emerge from isolation like sleepy, hungry bears," she said. "I know that tensions will continue to run high as we discuss land use around housing and wildfire risk, folks of differing viewpoints struggling to truly listen to each other creating anxiety, fear and mistrust."

Derwin shared how in 2015, a few days after her son, Charlie, died in car accident, her neighbors, Kristin and Rusty Day, kindly and quietly dropped off a jar of blackberry jam at her door.

"I was so moved by the kind gesture that I kept the jar as a reminder that where a person stands on a controversial town issue, and what that person might say at a council meeting or write on the PV Forum is not the measure of that person's heart," Derwin said. "In times of great tragedy, we come together and help one another, and it is important to remember that truth."