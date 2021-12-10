Menlo Park briefs: City to reopen one block of downtown to vehicle traffic and more

This week in Menlo Park briefs: Easier vehicle access coming to Menlo Park's downtown, the Springline development works through steps toward opening and the city's Sister City program becomes a separate nonprofit effort.

Downtown block to reopen to cars

The 800 block of Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park, which includes Fleet Feet and Galata Bistro, will reopen to vehicle traffic as soon as this week, according to Menlo Park City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson. The parklets on that block, however, will remain in place. The move is supported by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, Jerome-Robinson said.

Springline development inching toward opening

The developers of the Springline mixed-use development at 1300 El Camino Real in downtown Menlo Park, formerly called "Station 1300," are working to open the project. They cleared a hurdle Dec. 7 when the City Council approved some minor changes that will permit about 9,000 additional square feet to be added at the project, including repurposing existing basement space for mail and storage. In exchange, Springline agreed to give $300,000 to help fund a quiet zone feasibility study – a step that has already received $75,000 in city funding – and add to the city's downtown public amenity fund. The city is doing a study to evaluate if it is feasible to enable Caltrain to safely avoid sounding its horns at Menlo Park's rail crossings. Other changes the council signed off include approving alcohol sales at the new development, expanding outdoor seating, modifying the residential building entry and adding a ramp to improve accessibility. The residential portion of the development could be complete by May, according to Cyrus Sanandaji of Presidio Bay Ventures.

Sister Cities program becomes new nonprofit

Menlo Park's former Sister Cities Committee has recently become a separate nonprofit entity called the Menlo Park Sister Cities Association. Five of the outgoing members of the committee incorporated the organization and plan to add two more to create a seven-member board, according to a city staff report.

The Menlo Park City Council also agreed Tuesday to give $10,000 to the group to support it through its first year. The Sister Cities International organization aims to promote citizen diplomacy by encouraging people from different communities to foster bonds around the world. The network has about 500 cities in the U.S. that participate and nearly 1,800 partnerships in 138 participating countries. Currently, two of Menlo Park's four sister city relationships are active: Galway, Ireland, and Bizen, Japan. Other friendship city affiliations with Changzhou, China, and Kochi, India, are relatively inactive, according to the staff report.