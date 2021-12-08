Arts

Stollen moments: German Holiday Market brings together traditional treats, gifts

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The German International School's Holiday Market is seen here in 2019. After going virtual in 2020, the market will once again welcome in-person visitors, but in a new location for 2021, at the Mountain View Caltrain station. The market takes place on Dec. 11. Courtesy Andrea Rowe/German International School of Silicon Valley.

International travel might seem a bit of a challenge at the moment, but luckily there's a fun way to get a taste of Europe during the holidays that skips the part where you have to sit on a plane for hours. The German International School of Silicon Valley is hosting its annual German Holiday Market, an open-air European winter marketplace offering both goodies and gifts.

After going virtual in 2020, the market will again be held in person, but in a new location this year, at the Mountain View Caltrain Station. The German Holiday Market takes place Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors can find traditional German treats such as Lebkuchen (gingerbread), Stollen, sausages, Glühwein (mulled wine), candied almonds and of course, chocolate. The market also offers gifts from Germany, including wooden ornaments and nutcrackers, and creations by local artisans such as ceramics and knitwear.

The market is a fundraiser for the German International School of Silicon Valley.

The German Holiday Market takes place Dec. 11 at the Mountain View Caltrain Station, 600 W. Evelyn Ave., Mountain View. Proof of vaccination required for all visitors 12 and up. Priority entrance tickets are sold out, but walk-in admission available at the gates as capacity allows.

For more information, visit germanholidaymarket.org.

