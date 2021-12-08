Mullin nets Speier's endorsement in race for her Congress seat

State Assembly member Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, received a big boost in his bid for a seat in the U.S. Congress on Monday, when he received an endorsement from Rep. Jackie Speier, whom he is seeking to succeed in 2022.

Mullin, who served as an aide to Speier during her tenures in the state Assembly and the state Senate, is running in a field that also includes San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa and Burlingame City Council member Emily Beach. The three are hoping to represent Congressional District 14, which includes a large portion of San Mateo County and the western part of San Francisco (the district map is now being redrawn and the new map shows the San Francisco portion of the district shifting east). Speier announced last month that she will not be seeking another term.

In endorsing Mullin, Speier called him the "the only candidate with legislative experience and a proven track record of bringing the bacon home to the district." In a statement, she called him "the number one most progressive member in the state Assembly" and credited him for securing $8.5 million to repair the seawall in Pacifica and for setting aside $3 billion for universal pre-K for California children.

"Kevin Mullin is a great listener, he is compassionate, he is intellectually honest, he is genuine, he has a great work ethic, and he is humble," said Speier, who has represented the 14th District since 2013.

Speier made the announcement Monday at a campaign event in Mullin's hometown of South San Francisco. Mullin, who was elected to the state Assembly in 2012, currently serves as the Assembly Speaker pro Tempore. Other San Mateo County politicians who have endorsed his bid include former state Sen. Jerry Hill, former state Assembly member Rich Gordon and current San Mateo County supervisors Carole Groom, Warren Slocum and Dave Pine.