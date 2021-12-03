'Every Brilliant Thing' makes a list that rivals Santa's

During a season focused on good cheer, it might not seem too hard to think of a few favorite things that bring happiness, but as many a holiday tale illustrates, this is often also the time of year for soul-searching. And among the sticky questions that often arise: What is it that makes life worth living? Well, "Every Brilliant Thing" has a list of ideas — quite a long one, too. And from ice cream to palindromes, there's a lot of good stuff out there.

In Duncan Macmillan's short, one-person play, running through Dec. 19 at Los Altos Stage Company, the joy doesn't arrive via one major epiphany a la Scrooge or the Grinch, but through the building of this list over a lifetime.

Actors Tamarin K. Ythier and James Schott take turns in the show, appearing on alternate dates as an unnamed character who creates the list as they grapple with growing up with an extremely depressed parent. Each actor isn't quite solo on stage: The compiling of the list and telling of their life story draw on some help from the audience — a reason to add "live theater" to one's own list.

Los Altos Stage Company presents "Every Brilliant Thing" through Dec. 9 at the Bus Barn Theatre, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, visit losaltosstage.org.