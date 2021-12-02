Arts

Gamble Garden branches out with Festival of Trees

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Trees decorated by local designers and organizations are up for a silent auction at Gamble Garden's Festival of Trees Dec. 3-4 (trees seen here are from the 2020 event). Visitors to Gamble's Dec. 3 Evening of Holiday Cheer event will also have a chance to bid on the trees. Courtesy Nadine Priestley/Gamble Garden.

Gamble Garden is planning a weekend of winter fun, with a bevy of festively decorated evergreens at the center. Visitors can drop by the historic Palo Alto home and garden Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the "Festival of Trees," which features a display of holiday trees decorated by local designers, groups, and organizations. Not only do the trees set a cheery scene, but they will be up for silent auction to benefit Gamble Garden. Last year's festival was all virtual, but this year guests can see the trees and bid on them in person.

The event, which takes place outdoors, also includes wreath sales, a holiday marketplace, a bake sale and music.

Gamble Garden's Festival of Trees, Dec. 3-4, features evergreens decorated by local designers and organizations. Seen here is a tree celebrating monarch butterflies from the 2020 Festival of Trees event. Courtesy Nadine Priestley/Gamble Garden.

There's also a one-night-only chance to see the decorated holiday trees all lit up, when Gamble Garden hosts "An Evening of Holiday Cheer," Dec. 3, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The special evening offers a European-style marketplace, green arrangements and wreaths for sale, and a vintage houseware collection sale, as well as a chance to bid on the holiday trees.

The youngest visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, free ice cream and visits with Santa, the Grinch and the Snow Queen.

Tickets for the "Festival of Trees" are $5 per person and tickets for "An Evening of Holiday Cheer" are $55 adults and $45 child/youth (2 – 17 years old). Gamble Garden is located at 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto. For more information visit gamblegarden.org.

