A portal to Paris

Bon Marché, downtown Menlo Park's new French-themed midweek farmers market, is heading into winter with earlier hours and a rotating cast of vendors. The brainchild of Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy, Bon Marché launched Oct. 27 and is open Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Santa Cruz Avenue.

A recent walk through the market found stalls selling classic French treats like crepes and macarons as Yves Montand singing "Sous le Ciel de Paris" played over the sound system. Little Sky Bakery was doing a brisk business selling bread, and surrounding stalls held tempting displays of produce, honey, mushrooms, flowers and gelato. The market picked up around 5:30 p.m., and as day turned to night string lights strewn across the top of the market lit up, giving things a glowing hue.

The market is one of the latest pilots in Menlo Park to reimagine what life in the area can be as people have needed greater physical distance and gravitated outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was organized with the city, West Coast Farmers Market Association and Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce.