A portal to Paris

Strolling through Menlo Park's Bon Marché market

People stroll through Bon Marché, a French-inspired outdoor market, on Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park on Nov. 10, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

News

A portal to Paris

Strolling through Menlo Park's Bon Marché market

People stroll through Bon Marché, a French-inspired outdoor market, on Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park on Nov. 10, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Staff / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 30, 2021, 11:56 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Bon Marché, downtown Menlo Park's new French-themed midweek farmers market, is heading into winter with earlier hours and a rotating cast of vendors. The brainchild of Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy, Bon Marché launched Oct. 27 and is open Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Santa Cruz Avenue.

Flavored honey sticks for sale from Mike and Niki's Honey at Bon Marché on Nov. 10, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A recent walk through the market found stalls selling classic French treats like crepes and macarons as Yves Montand singing "Sous le Ciel de Paris" played over the sound system. Little Sky Bakery was doing a brisk business selling bread, and surrounding stalls held tempting displays of produce, honey, mushrooms, flowers and gelato. The market picked up around 5:30 p.m., and as day turned to night string lights strewn across the top of the market lit up, giving things a glowing hue.

The market is one of the latest pilots in Menlo Park to reimagine what life in the area can be as people have needed greater physical distance and gravitated outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was organized with the city, West Coast Farmers Market Association and Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Gio Gelati worker Teresa Mastropalo scoops gelato while Guido Mastropalo, her father and owner of the business, watches; Strawberries for sale from Rodriguez Farms at Bon Marché on Nov. 10, 2021. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Brooke, 3, hands her friend a vanilla-flavored macaron from Macaron Artisan at Bon Marché on Nov. 10, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Macarons for sale from Artisan Macaron at Bon Marché on Nov. 10, 2021; Mike and Niki's Honey worker Laurel Godley speaks with Nicki Poulos at Bon Marché on Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park on Nov. 10, 2021. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Alexandre Trouan, owner of Artisan Macaron, hands change back to customers at Bon Marché on Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park on Nov. 10, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

A portal to Paris

Strolling through Menlo Park's Bon Marché market

by Staff / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 30, 2021, 11:56 am

Bon Marché, downtown Menlo Park's new French-themed midweek farmers market, is heading into winter with earlier hours and a rotating cast of vendors. The brainchild of Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy, Bon Marché launched Oct. 27 and is open Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Santa Cruz Avenue.

A recent walk through the market found stalls selling classic French treats like crepes and macarons as Yves Montand singing "Sous le Ciel de Paris" played over the sound system. Little Sky Bakery was doing a brisk business selling bread, and surrounding stalls held tempting displays of produce, honey, mushrooms, flowers and gelato. The market picked up around 5:30 p.m., and as day turned to night string lights strewn across the top of the market lit up, giving things a glowing hue.

The market is one of the latest pilots in Menlo Park to reimagine what life in the area can be as people have needed greater physical distance and gravitated outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was organized with the city, West Coast Farmers Market Association and Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.