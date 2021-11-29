Menlo Park structure fire displaces household

A structure fire at a residential building near downtown Menlo Park on Monday morning, Nov. 29, has been extinguished by firefighters.

The fire, at 908 Arbor Road in Menlo Park, caused smoke damage and will temporarily displace one of the four households in the building, according to Fire Marshal Jon Johnston of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Nobody was in the home at the time and there were no injuries, he said.

The fire appeared to originate in the bedroom of the unit, and appeared to have been smoldering for some time, he said.

An investigation is under way to determine what caused it, but it appears to be accidental, he said.