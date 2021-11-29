News

Menlo Park structure fire displaces household

by Almanac staff

Mon, Nov 29, 2021, 11:53 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Firefighters from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District remain at the scene of a fire on Arbor Road that damaged one of four residences in the building. Photo by Gennady Sheyner.

A structure fire at a residential building near downtown Menlo Park on Monday morning, Nov. 29, has been extinguished by firefighters.

A structure fire struck at 908 Arbor Road in Menlo Park, near downtown. Courtesy Google Maps.

The fire, at 908 Arbor Road in Menlo Park, caused smoke damage and will temporarily displace one of the four households in the building, according to Fire Marshal Jon Johnston of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Nobody was in the home at the time and there were no injuries, he said.

The fire appeared to originate in the bedroom of the unit, and appeared to have been smoldering for some time, he said.

An investigation is under way to determine what caused it, but it appears to be accidental, he said.

Gennady Sheyner contributed to this report.

