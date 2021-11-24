Menlo Park police looking for man who fired a gun into an apartment on Willow Road

A male suspect fired a gun at someone who had tried to intervene as the suspect was rummaging through the bed of a pickup truck in Menlo Park late Tuesday night, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting reported at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Willow Road, where someone had been seen lurking around an apartment parking lot.

After someone intervened as the suspect was rummaging through the truck bed, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, damaging a vehicle and piercing the interior of an apartment, nearly hitting someone inside, according to police.

The suspect fled and remains at large. He is described as a heavy-set juvenile male who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and possibly of Pacific Islander ethnicity, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at 650-330-6300 or an anonymous tip line at 650-330-6395.