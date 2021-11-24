It's a wonderful time: A guide to holiday fun The season brings extra cheer in 2021 with the return of in-person shows and events

And now that we've all seen what life is like without in-person theater, concerts, galleries and other cultural spaces, this is our collective George Bailey moment for the arts: a chance to come back together in long-missed spaces with renewed joy and appreciation.

Like George, local arts groups and cultural institutions — including libraries — rallied heroically during the last 19 months, shifting to online and other creative ways to safely reach people. These new options continue to give groups the ability to expand audiences and make their offerings more accessible.

But still at the crux of the story: When good-hearted everyman George Bailey despairs that he's let everyone down, he gets a chance to learn how much his family, friends and town need him. He gets a peek at the alternate world that could have been had he not existed and it's bleak (except for the part where his would-have-been-wife, Mary, becomes a librarian, because librarians actually seem pretty cool.)

TheatreWorks is among the many companies that have recently been welcoming audiences back to theaters, though it's also continuing to offer a virtual option. For the holidays, the company is staging "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," which reimagines the classic film as a 1940s radio broadcast. The play offers both the heartwarming holiday tale and a fun, behind-the-scenes look at an old-time radio show.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is ringing in the season with a classic more commonly seen on screens than on stages — though right now, the same could be said for many holiday shows. That's because, unlike the Zoom-only festivities of December 2020, in-person plays, concerts and events are back.

The Thanksgiving Play & Eight Nights The Pear Theatre presents two nontraditional holiday plays running in repertory: Larissa FastHorse's "The Thanksgiving Play," a satire about a group of white people trying to plan a school Thanksgiving pageant that isn't offensive to Native American people and Jennifer Maisel's "Eight Nights," which follows a woman who survived the Holocaust through eight decades of Hanukkah celebrations.

Read on for a collection of holiday performances and events — most now presented in person, as well as some virtual options. Many venues require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours; as always for in-person events, check for COVID-19 protocols before you go.

German Holiday Market German International School of Silicon Valley's annual Germany holiday market is back in person this year, offering an array of traditional German holiday treats, gifts, food and music. Proceeds benefit the school.

Handcrafted goods such as knitted sweaters, soap and lotion gift packs, belts and bags from local vendors and artists. The event also offers a silent auction featuring themed Christmas trees, activities and treats and a chance to visit Santa.

Palo Alto Art Center Studio Holiday Sale Jewelry, ceramics, paintings, prints and other artwork created by local artists working in the Art Center's studios at the Palo Alto Art Center. Proceeds benefit the artists, studios, and the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation.

Christmas at Our House St. Francis High School hosts a gift boutique with over 40 new and returning artisans selling gourmet foods, vintage and specialty gift items and holiday decor. Also featuring a student art showcase and a special happy hour evening of shopping at the boutique. The event benefits the Saint Francis Fund.

FabMo Holiday Artisan Showcase An online showcase of creations by local artisans that features unique clothing, fine art, accessories, jewelry, home decor, gifts, toys and holiday items, all crafted at least in part from FabMo's stock of discontinued designer samples that have been rescued and repurposed.

Bethlehem A.D. Bethlehem A.D. is a free, family-friendly experience recreating the town of Bethlehem on the night of the first Christmas, including live animals and a large cast of costumed, community-volunteer actors.

Christmas Tree Lane Since 1940, Fulton Street (off Embarcadero Road) in Palo Alto has transformed into "Christmas Tree Lane," full of lights and decorations. For safety, the 2021 edition will be a drive-thru and visitors must remain in their vehicles at all times.

City of Mountain View Tree Lighting Local performances, tributes to multicultural and diverse traditions, free refreshments, a train ride, the lighting of the community tree and a visit from Santa.

Menorah Lighting at Palo Alto City Hall A Hanukkah celebration in front of Palo Alto's City Hall, sponsored by Chabad Palo Alto, with crafts and activities, a chocolate gelt drop, latkes and donuts.

Gamble Garden Festival of Trees Visitors can stroll among holiday trees decorated by creative individuals, groups, and organizations. The event also includes wreath sales, holiday arrangements, a bake sale and music. All trees are available for purchase by silent auction to benefit Gamble Garden.

Where: The train will stop in Redwood City, 6:10 p.m., and Mountain View, 6:50 p.m., on Dec. 4 and in Menlo Park at 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Caltrain Holiday Train Caltrain's festive Holiday Train will make nine stops along the Peninsula, with lights, entertainment, characters and a chance for locals to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the annual toy drive.

Gamble Garden Winter Wonderland The historic Palo Alto home and garden offers a European-style marketplace, arts and crafts for kids, free ice cream, green arrangements and wreaths for sale, a vintage houseware collection sale and holiday trees for auction. Santa, the Grinch and the Snow Queen will also be on hand.

BayLUG Holiday Show The Bay Area LEGO® User Group and BayLTC, the Bay Area L-Gauge Train Club will showcase their annual holiday miniature scene, this year with a jungle theme.

West Bay Model Railroad Holiday Train Show Model trains of various types will run in a holiday scene while members answer questions. Masks required and visitors are asked not to crowd around the layout.

Sharing the Healing Light of Hanukkah Jewish Family and Children's Services offers a program of stories, teaching, song, humor and ritual that explores the meaning of Hanukkah.

Holidays at Filoli The Filoli estate has decorated its sprawling gardens and historic mansion for the holidays. Activities include Santa Weekends (Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19); Monday theme nights, including Hanukkah Lights to a Holiday PJ Party, and a chance to relax on the terrace by a fire with refreshments such as spirits and cider.

A Celtic Christmas Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley leads a cast of dancers and musicians in a re-creation of a night before Christmas in the west of Ireland in the 1940s, where neighbors would gather to dance and play fiddles, flutes, bodhráns and uilleann pipes.

The Snow Queen Bayer Ballet Company presents a ballet danced by young artists about a child who embarks on a magical journey to save their best friend from the spell of the Snow Queen.

Holiday Concertos: Bach, Corelli & more Voices of Music presents their signature holiday program of concertos, including the Bach violin concerto in A Minor BWV 1041 performed by Rachell Ellen Wong.

Ragazzi Boys Chorus The chorus performs "Mysteries and Miracles," a program of yuletide favorites and contemporary festive pieces. Performed in person in San Francisco and livestreamed.

Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal: A Ceremony to Celebrate Being Together The Peninsula Women's Chorus presents a holiday concert featuring Alice Parker’s setting of “Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal” as well as works by Brahms, Britten, other choral favorites such as "Ave Maria," carols and seasonal songs.

Selected Shorts Stanford Live presents a series of short stories hosted by Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm in the Middle") with performances by Jason Dirden ("American Soul"), and Kimberly Guerrero ("Reservation Dogs")

Christmas at the Fox Singer-songwriter Brandon Pasion performs an evening of Christmas songs, original music and stories of Christmases through the years. The night includes signature Christmas drinks and caroling, nostalgia.

When: Nutcracker Sweet Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Hip-Hop Nutcracker Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and Dec. 18. 2 p.m.; The Nutcracker Dec. 18, 7 p.m. and Dec. 19, 2 p.m.

Peninsula Ballet's Nutcrackers Peninsula Ballet presents a trio of "Nutcracker" productions: "Nutcracker Sweet," an abridged production for young audiences; "Hip-Hop Nutcracker," which mixes iconic pieces of the story and Tchaikovsky’s score with hip-hop dance; and a full-length production of "The Nutcracker."

Three Bachs of Christmas Bay Area choir Soli Deo Gloria presents Christmas music written by Johann Sebastian Bach and two of his sons, including cantatas by J.S Bach, a short oratorio by J.C.F. Bach, and a Magnificat by C.P.E. Bach.

A slightly shortened production of the favorite holiday ballet, coming in at 1.5 hours, aims to keep the youngest audience members engaged. Featuring a cast of 75 local dancers.

Holiday Handbell Concert Bell Appeal, a group sponsored by Bethany United Methodist Church in San Francisco, performs a variety of holiday music. Following the concert, the audience can meet the ringers and learn to ring a handbell.

The Bay Choral Guild performs modern settings of carols from Britain, Central and South America, a choral arrangement of Tchaikosky's Nutcracker Suite and Christmas compositions, including the premiere of Sanford Dole’s "Peace on Earth.

California Bach Society A performance of the seldom-heard "Weinachtshistorie" ("Christmas Story") by 17th-century composer Heinrich Schütz for six-part choir, soloists and Baroque ensemble. The concert also features a retrospective of favorites from the society's “Christmas Around the World” concerts, with songs, carols, and choral works.

​​The Friends of Music at Stanford present their annual holiday showcase with performances by Department of Music soloists and ensembles, including the Stanford Philharmonia and the Stanford Chamber Chorale.

Every Brilliant Thing Los Altos Stage Company presents a one-person show that celebrates the things that make life worth living, in a surprising, very personal story that delves into depression, suicide, grief, healing and falling in love.

Pacific Ballet Academy's "The Nutcracker" Pacific Ballet Academy presents its 30th annual performance of "The Nutcracker." This production offers a shortened performance for children, featuring just Act I, and a sensory-friendly performance of Act II with scaled-down lights and sound.

