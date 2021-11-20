Menlo Park: Missing man with dementia found safe

Update: The man has been safely located.

An 83-year-old Menlo Park man has been reported missing Saturday, according to an SMC alert.

Hahm Taikreem was last seen at his home in the 1200 block of Middle Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and left on foot, the alert says. Taikreem is 5”3 and 125 pounds with white hair and was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He is of Korean descent, police said.

Taikreem walks with a shuffle and has dementia, the alert says. He likes to look in mailboxes and has a habit of going and sitting in unlocked vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.