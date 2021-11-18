Atherton City Council appoints Bob Polito

Bob Polito is the newest Atherton City Council member. He fills the vacancy left by former Vice Mayor Mike Lempres, who moved to Paris this fall.

The council voted 3-1 to appoint Polito, a town audit and finance committee member for over 8 years, at a Monday, Nov. 15, meeting. He will fill the rest of Lempres term, which ends in November 2022.

"I simply put my hat in the ring in case you needed me," Polito told the council. "I could be a fallback."

Polito said he'd be an asset to the council because, as the town wraps up its $32 million new civic center project, he can help navigate the "colossal" unfunded pension liabilities the town is facing. He noted he is pretty vested in the whole issue, having served on the audit and finance committee. (For example, the town's anticipated pension liabilities payment is for fiscal year 2021-22 is $1.4 million, an increase of $236,289, according to the town budget).

Councilman Rick DeGolia said it was important to choose a candidate who isn't planning to run for the seat in November 2022.