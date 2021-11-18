News

Atherton City Council appoints Bob Polito

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 18, 2021, 12:12 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The exterior of Atherton's new civic center, still under construction, at 80 Fair Oaks Lane on Oct. 27, 2021. The City Council voted in Bob Polito as its newest council member to serve until November 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Bob Polito is the newest Atherton City Council member. He fills the vacancy left by former Vice Mayor Mike Lempres, who moved to Paris this fall.

The council voted 3-1 to appoint Polito, a town audit and finance committee member for over 8 years, at a Monday, Nov. 15, meeting. He will fill the rest of Lempres term, which ends in November 2022.

"I simply put my hat in the ring in case you needed me," Polito told the council. "I could be a fallback."

Polito said he'd be an asset to the council because, as the town wraps up its $32 million new civic center project, he can help navigate the "colossal" unfunded pension liabilities the town is facing. He noted he is pretty vested in the whole issue, having served on the audit and finance committee. (For example, the town's anticipated pension liabilities payment is for fiscal year 2021-22 is $1.4 million, an increase of $236,289, according to the town budget).

Councilman Rick DeGolia said it was important to choose a candidate who isn't planning to run for the seat in November 2022.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

"I think the most honest way to be elected to this council is to run in a competitive race," DeGolia said. "Next year we're going to have a race where three of us will run and I think it's important that that be an open and very fair, democratic election."

Each council member voted for his or her favorite candidate. Councilwoman Diana Hawkins-Manuelian was the one vote for Stacy Miles, an environmental programs committee member.

There were two other applicants for the position: Rose Hau, a former Planning Commission member; and Susan Warren, a coordinator for Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team (ADAPT). Greg Conlon, who has served on various town committees over the years, withdrew his application before the Nov. 15 meeting, said City Manager George Rodericks.

Mayor Elizabeth Lewis said she hopes each applicant runs for the council next November.

Polito holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Northwestern University, according to his application.

Polito leaves a vacancy on the audit and finance committee.

Lempres served on the council for nearly seven years before resigning his post on Oct. 15.

Watch the full meeting here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Atherton City Council appoints Bob Polito

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 18, 2021, 12:12 pm

Bob Polito is the newest Atherton City Council member. He fills the vacancy left by former Vice Mayor Mike Lempres, who moved to Paris this fall.

The council voted 3-1 to appoint Polito, a town audit and finance committee member for over 8 years, at a Monday, Nov. 15, meeting. He will fill the rest of Lempres term, which ends in November 2022.

"I simply put my hat in the ring in case you needed me," Polito told the council. "I could be a fallback."

Polito said he'd be an asset to the council because, as the town wraps up its $32 million new civic center project, he can help navigate the "colossal" unfunded pension liabilities the town is facing. He noted he is pretty vested in the whole issue, having served on the audit and finance committee. (For example, the town's anticipated pension liabilities payment is for fiscal year 2021-22 is $1.4 million, an increase of $236,289, according to the town budget).

Councilman Rick DeGolia said it was important to choose a candidate who isn't planning to run for the seat in November 2022.

"I think the most honest way to be elected to this council is to run in a competitive race," DeGolia said. "Next year we're going to have a race where three of us will run and I think it's important that that be an open and very fair, democratic election."

Each council member voted for his or her favorite candidate. Councilwoman Diana Hawkins-Manuelian was the one vote for Stacy Miles, an environmental programs committee member.

There were two other applicants for the position: Rose Hau, a former Planning Commission member; and Susan Warren, a coordinator for Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team (ADAPT). Greg Conlon, who has served on various town committees over the years, withdrew his application before the Nov. 15 meeting, said City Manager George Rodericks.

Mayor Elizabeth Lewis said she hopes each applicant runs for the council next November.

Polito holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Northwestern University, according to his application.

Polito leaves a vacancy on the audit and finance committee.

Lempres served on the council for nearly seven years before resigning his post on Oct. 15.

Watch the full meeting here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.