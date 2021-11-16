News

Wednesday: Virtual meeting scheduled on the future of autonomous vehicles in San Mateo County

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

The future of autonomous vehicles on the Peninsula will be the topic of a virtual meeting being held this week by SamTrans and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.

The meeting, set to go from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, will provide attendees with an overview of current policies and available technologies related to autonomous cars as well as potential policies that may be implemented down the road.

Speakers at the event will include officials from companies developing the technology as well as the government agencies that manage the roads. Some of the companies are based in San Mateo County, such as Zoox, an Amazon subsidiary.

The meeting can be accessed on Zoom at https://bit.ly/sanmateoavworkshop with meeting ID 944 0023 7842 and passcode 044856 and a phone-only option is available at (669) 900-9128.

People can RSVP in advance here.

