Atherton: Burglars break faucet, cause water damage to home

Someone broke into a home on the 400 block of Walsh Road in Atherton over the weekend. The burglar(s) broke a faucet in the process, causing "extensive water damage," according to a Nov. 13 Atherton police news bulletin.

Sometime between Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, someone smashed a first floor rear window to break in. Police currently don't know the value of goods taken.

Police remind residents to lock their doors and set their security alarms. The Atherton Police Department offers free alarm monitoring, which includes dispatch of officers upon activation.

Anyone who lives in the area of this burglary and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.