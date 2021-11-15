Atherton: Burglars break faucet, cause water damage to home

Someone broke into a home on the 400 block of Walsh Road in Atherton over the weekend. The burglar(s) broke a faucet in the process, causing "extensive water damage," according to a Nov. 13 Atherton police news bulletin.
Sometime between Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, someone smashed a first floor rear window to break in. Police currently don't know the value of goods taken.
Police remind residents to lock their doors and set their security alarms. The Atherton Police Department offers free alarm monitoring, which includes dispatch of officers upon activation.
Anyone who lives in the area of this burglary and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.
Comments
Registered user
Atherton: other
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
"The Atherton Police Department offers free alarm monitoring, which includes dispatch of officers upon activation." This is in the article, as well as the linked press release from the Atherton police department.
Can the Almanac comment on the accuracy of this statement?
The monitoring used to be free. In 2019 I received a letter which stated:
"In an effort to reduce the number of false alarms within the Town of Atherton revisions to Chapter 8.04 of the Municipal Code, Alarm Systems, Section 8.04.050 were revised through the adoption of Ordinance No. 635, to include a required installation permit and fee. Each person installing an alarm system in any premises or building in the Town shall obtain an appropriate permit from the Building Department and pay a one-time installation fee of $100.00 (Initial Alarm Set Up fee). Therefore, each alarm permit shall be renewed annually on its anniversary of installation and a renewal fee paid to the Police Department. THE ANNUAL ALARM PERMIT RENEWAL FEE IS $50.00 [emphasis added]."
I payed the $50 in 2019. I did not receive invoices in 2020 or 2021.
Was Ordinance No. 635 rescinded? If not, it's inaccurate to state the monitoring is free. It costs $50 per year.