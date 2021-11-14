News

New community center in Belle Haven breaks ground

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Sun, Nov 14, 2021, 8:41 am

From left: Belle Haven resident Rose Bickerstaff, Zakye Waller and Menlo Park councilwoman Cecilia Taylor shovel dirt to signal the start of construction on Menlo Park's new community center in Belle Haven, funded by Meta (formerly Facebook). Courtesy Meta.

Menlo Park's Meta-funded community center in Belle Haven broke ground amid shiny-shoveled fanfare on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The new, multi-generational facility is set to replace the Onetta Harris Community Center and Senior Center previously located at 100 Terminal Ave.

According to a spokesperson from Meta (formerly Facebook), the development represents a $45 million investment from the Menlo Park-headquartered company.

The facility is set to include a recreation center, fitness center and senior center, as well as after-school child care, a pool, a library, a space for teens, a makerspace and community rooms.

It is expected to open in 2023.

Access more information about the project at the city's website here.

