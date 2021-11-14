New community center in Belle Haven breaks ground

Menlo Park's Meta-funded community center in Belle Haven broke ground amid shiny-shoveled fanfare on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The new, multi-generational facility is set to replace the Onetta Harris Community Center and Senior Center previously located at 100 Terminal Ave.
According to a spokesperson from Meta (formerly Facebook), the development represents a $45 million investment from the Menlo Park-headquartered company.
The facility is set to include a recreation center, fitness center and senior center, as well as after-school child care, a pool, a library, a space for teens, a makerspace and community rooms.
It is expected to open in 2023.
Access more information about the project at the city's website here.
Comments
