Woodside Priory completes $6 million staff housing project

After 15 months of construction, Woodside Priory School in Portola Valley celebrated the completion of new staff housing costing $6 million, last week.

Faculty and staff moved into the six homes (four with three bedroom and three baths, and two with two bedrooms and two bath) that sit at the top of Gambetta Lane on Monday, Nov. 1. The Catholic Benedictine school for grades 6-12, which offers both day and boarding school options, offered the housing at a reduced rate as a way to "support faculty and staff so that they can afford to teach and live in this area," said Head of School Patrick Ruff in an email.

Construction at the 302 Portola Road school began in July 2020 and was completed in October 2021, according to Kelly Sargent, the school's director of communications.

The on-campus housing helps satisfy the affordable housing requirement for the town of Portola Valley and brings the total of housing units on campus to 23. The school's conditional use permit (CUP) calls for 30 units to be built on campus, Sargent said.

The school plans to demolish and rebuild another home on campus, according to Sargent. The town's architectural & site control commission gave the go ahead to approve demolishing the unit to build new housing, said Town Manager Jeremy Dennis in an email.