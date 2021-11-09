San Mateo County Sheriff ends ICE transfers, effective immediately

San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said Tuesday his department will end transfer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a decision that comes amid public backlash and less than a week after the annual TRUTH Act Forum where dozens of residents spoke out overwhelmingly against the practice.
Bolanos said the decision, which takes effect immediately, was made in part due to his desire to maintain a trusting relationship with the public.
“It simply is not worth losing the trust of many members of the public by continuing to process these requests from ICE, '' Bolanos said in a statement. “This change is being made after we heard from hundreds of residents who shared their perspective on how we will all be safer when the entire community understands the Sheriff’s Office is here to protect the public, not enforce immigration laws.”
On Wednesday, dozens of residents spoke during the public comment portion of a special Board of Supervisors meeting, the TRUTH Act forum, an annual meeting required for any county that voluntarily releases immigrants to ICE custody.
Prior to the meeting, community members and advocates gathered to protest Bolanos’ continued cooperation with ICE.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that they released 15 immigrants to ICE in 2020, accounting for 62% of all Bay Area transfers and more than any other individual county.
11 hours ago
More progressive lawlessness. It's sad that the interest that Americans have in not being subject to the presence of violent illegal immigrants is ignored.
9 hours ago
UNBELIEVABLE.
6 hours ago
I hope one of these illegals that get released don't hurt or kill someone. Progressive stupidity.
5 hours ago
This does not make me feel safer, just the opposite.
5 hours ago
Did any of you read the article?
"...the Sheriff’s Office is here to protect the public, not enforce immigration laws..."
If a crime is committed, local law enforcement will deal with it. Those of you cowering in fear after reading this news should be assured that criminals will not be roaming the streets. In fact, our community will be safer without the constant threat from ICE with its cruel and abusive treatment of undocumented residents. Undocumented residents are the people who clean your house, take care of your kids, cut your grass, and work hard to support their families and become contributing members of the community.
Some of you were apparently born with a silver spoon and think that confers some kind of moral superiority.
4 hours ago
Frozen,
Are those undocumented people convicted felons who were convicted of violent crimes such as sexual abuse of a minor or kidnapping? I didn't think so. You might want to read up on the 15 cases were ICE was notified, the community is safer by deporting those individuals. This is not a case of arresting and deporting undocumented people, far from it. So before you start attacking posters ask yourself would you want one of those 15 people living next door to you?
And yes I am morally superior to those convicted felons, as is anyone who has not be convicted of a violent felony. I don't kidnap people, sexually assault minors or commit other violent crimes. Wouldn't you consider yourself "Morally superior" to someone who does? No Silver Spoon, just a good sense of right and wrong and a committment to help others and not hurt them.
2 hours ago
@Enough: felons generally serve time in state prisons, not the county jail. So no,the inmates in county jails are not violent criminals.
If that is not reassuring enough, the county's complete statement also included this reminder: “If ICE believes an individual poses a serious threat, it can always obtain a judicial warrant, which all law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area must honor." The county knows that ICE doesn't want to have to obtain warrants; they prefer to take the law into their own hands.
Note that Sheriff Bolanos made the decision after hearing from dozens of residents about ICE terrorizing the community. ICE has become infamous for its repeated violation of constitutional rights, including denial of due process, as well as for physical abuse of those unfortunate enough to fall into its grasp.
I would rather live next door to an undocumented immigrant who has spent some time in county jail for a misdemeanor than to an ICE agent.