Small plane makes emergency landing at The Horse Park in Woodside

A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7, at a horse park in Woodside, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported after the aircraft touched down shortly after noon in an open area at The Horse Park, 3674 Sand Hill Road, according to the Woodside Fire Protection District.

"I was thrilled that nobody was hurt and a couple of horses thought it was kind of exciting," said Steve Roon, executive director of The Horse Park.

The plane, a Citabria, was still at the Woodside horse park as of Monday morning, as the pilot investigated how to move it, Roon said.

The pilot told fire officials that he had to land due to a malfunctioning fuel line, soon after takeoff from the Palo Alto Airport, about 7 miles away. The fire district called The Horse Park to let them know a plane needed to land, Roon said.