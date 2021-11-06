News

Measure A opponents spend nearly $4K on yard signs, mailers

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Sat, Nov 6, 2021, 8:49 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Independence Hall in Woodside on Nov. 10, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Opponents of Measure A spent $3,879 to fight Woodside's Measure A, an initiative to allow consideration of developing outdoor community gathering spaces, campaign finance reports show.

Save Rural Woodside, a group opposed to the Nov. 2 ballot measure that would change zoning on two parcels of land in the center of town, spent the funds on yard signs and campaign mailers, according to a filing that covers the period between Jan. 1 to Oct. 12.

Resident Jerry Anderson spent $1,758 on yard signs, while the campaign lists "various individuals" as responsible for $2,068 of in-kind donations for yard signs and mailers.

Proponents of Measure A have received about $1,632 in in-kind donations for yard signs, banners and stickers, according to the campaign's Oct. 16 filing. Before that, Bacchus Management Group and the owner of Robert's Market gave donations to the Yes of Measure A campaign.

