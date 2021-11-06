News

East Palo Alto police chief announces retirement

Albert Pardini to step down after decadeslong career in law enforcement

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 6, 2021, 10:07 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

East Palo Alto police Chief Albert Pardini speaks about the new RV Safe Parking Program in East Palo Alto on May 14, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

East Palo Alto's police chief is retiring after 40 years in law enforcement, city officials announced Friday.

Chief Albert Pardini, who was appointed as police chief in 2014, is retiring and Cmdr. Jeff Liu will serve as interim chief upon Pardini's retirement. City officials did not say when the current chief will retire.

City Manager Jaime Fontes said Pardini's "enthusiasm and dedication to professional, fair, and effective law enforcement has never diminished. We will miss his leadership and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Pardini had worked for decades in San Francisco prior to coming to East Palo Alto, most recently serving as head of the San Francisco International Airport Bureau's patrol division.

He had taken over as East Palo Alto's top cop after former Chief Ronald Davis was hired in 2013 as director of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Fontes said the City Council will oversee a search for a new permanent chief.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

East Palo Alto police chief announces retirement

Albert Pardini to step down after decadeslong career in law enforcement

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 6, 2021, 10:07 am

East Palo Alto's police chief is retiring after 40 years in law enforcement, city officials announced Friday.

Chief Albert Pardini, who was appointed as police chief in 2014, is retiring and Cmdr. Jeff Liu will serve as interim chief upon Pardini's retirement. City officials did not say when the current chief will retire.

City Manager Jaime Fontes said Pardini's "enthusiasm and dedication to professional, fair, and effective law enforcement has never diminished. We will miss his leadership and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Pardini had worked for decades in San Francisco prior to coming to East Palo Alto, most recently serving as head of the San Francisco International Airport Bureau's patrol division.

He had taken over as East Palo Alto's top cop after former Chief Ronald Davis was hired in 2013 as director of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services.

Fontes said the City Council will oversee a search for a new permanent chief.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.