Caltrans to begin testing toll equipment for new express lanes on Highway 101

Caltrans on Sunday will begin its first phase of testing toll equipment along U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo County ahead of express lanes that are expected to open next year.

Drivers will see signs activated with orange banners that say "TOLL TESTING." Crews will make sure the signs communicate with the toll data center and the regional operations center, but no tolls will be charged, according to Caltrans.

Construction is ongoing related to the express lanes, which are opening in two phases, first from Whipple Avenue in Redwood City to the San Mateo County line with Santa Clara County early in 2022, then further north from Redwood City to Interstate Highway 380 later in the year. In all, there will be 22 miles of new express lanes in both directions.

The southern part of the express lanes are currently carpool lanes.

More information about the project can be found at at 101express.com.