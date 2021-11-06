News

Caltrans to begin testing toll equipment for new express lanes on Highway 101

First segment expected to open in early 2022

by Bay City News Service

As part of the U.S. Highway 101 Express Lanes Project, Caltrans will begin testing of the tolling equipment along Highway 101 in San Mateo County. The first phase of toll equipment testing will begin Nov. 7, 2021, from the San Mateo County/Santa Clara County line to Whipple Avenue. This is to verify that all express lanes equipment were installed correctly and communicating with the hosts at the toll data center and the regional operations center. Courtesy Caltrans via Bay City News.

Caltrans on Sunday will begin its first phase of testing toll equipment along U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo County ahead of express lanes that are expected to open next year.

Drivers will see signs activated with orange banners that say "TOLL TESTING." Crews will make sure the signs communicate with the toll data center and the regional operations center, but no tolls will be charged, according to Caltrans.

Construction is ongoing related to the express lanes, which are opening in two phases, first from Whipple Avenue in Redwood City to the San Mateo County line with Santa Clara County early in 2022, then further north from Redwood City to Interstate Highway 380 later in the year. In all, there will be 22 miles of new express lanes in both directions.

The southern part of the express lanes are currently carpool lanes.

More information about the project can be found at at 101express.com.

