Local poet to read from latest work Saturday at Cafe Zoe

Readers can get a sneak preview of the latest work by local poet Patrick Daly at a reading Saturday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cafe Zoe. Daly will be reading selections from his soon-to-be-published book, "Grief and Horses," due out Nov. 15. The book will be published by Broadstone Books.

"Grief and Horses" delves into myriad topics, including grief associated with war and its aftermath; the wisdom of animals and the beauty of language, according to the publisher's notes.

Daly has spent the past decade working for software startups and writing poetry in his spare time. He has published poetry in a number of magazines and e-zines, including Portside, Ekphrasis, and The Sand Hill Review.

British political and cultural magazine the New Statesman recognized Daly's "Words" as a 2015 poem of the year, while his poem “Tiananmen Square” received an honorable mention in the Pushcart Prizes and his chapbook "Playing with Fire" won the Abby Niebauer Memorial Prize.

A portion of Daly's poem "The War" was published in Nicholas Kristof's column in The New York Times.