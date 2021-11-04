In a nail-biter, 'yes' on Woodside's Measure A leads by just three votes

The Almanac has reached out to the elections office to ask how many of those remaining ballots were cast in the Measure A race.

The San Mateo County Elections Office reported Thursday that 1,150 people voted yes on the measure, while 1,147 voted no, tightening the already close race which had a 20-vote difference on election night . The county has just 60 votes left to count in the only two measures on the ballot, Measure A and the Menlo Park City School District's Measure B, according to the county's website .

An initiative to allow two sites in the Town Center area of Woodside to be considered for outdoor community gathering spaces has a slim, thee-vote lead (50.1%) in the latest results released Thursday, Nov. 4 . Measure A requires a simple majority to pass.

Measure 1, approved by voters the following year, created an exception to Measure J's requirement that residential parcels in Town Center remain in residential use. Upon its approval by the voters, residentially zoned parcels in the Woodside Road Whiskey Hill Road Parking Assessment District were authorized to be improved to provide access, parking and open space — as shown in the 1989 Town Center site plan — so long as at least 50% of the residential parcels were maintained in open space. Approval of Measure 1 allowed the town to construct Town Hall parking and access improvements which now serve Town Hall, commercial businesses in the Town Center and the public.

The measure would allow the property behind Cañada Corners to be outfitted with surface parking to accommodate permanent outdoor dining, trails and play structures, all of which are now prohibited. It would also allow for the possible construction of a public building — an amphitheater or gazebo — for community events in the residentially zoned Town Center area on a portion of a 1.65-acre plot called Village Hill. Measure J, approved by the voters in 1988, prohibited development of commercial or office space on a then vacant, town-owned parcel near where Town Hall is now located. It also required residential properties within and adjoining Town Center to remain in residential use unless commercial parking on those properties had been permitted prior to June 1, 1988.

Measure A would amend current land use regulations that limit two residentially zoned pieces of land adjacent to the Town Center, a town-owned complex along Woodside Road from Whiskey Hill Road to Roberts Market that includes government buildings and commercial businesses, and Cañada Corners at the Cañada Road intersection (owned by Roberts Market). Because the rules were established by ballot measures J and 1 in 1988 and 1989, only voters can overturn the restrictions that limit future development on the sites.

In a nail-biter, 'yes' on Woodside's Measure A leads by just three votes

The county's elections office will next update the vote count early next week