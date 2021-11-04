A committee tasked with publicizing Menlo Park's housing plan is falling apart

A Menlo Park committee created in May has lost five of its 13 members to resignations. Former members of Menlo Park's Community Engagement and Outreach Committee, created to support the city's Housing Element process to zone for up to 3,800 new homes citywide, spoke recently to The Almanac about why they quit.
Vicky Robledo, Soody Tronson, Carol Mayer Marshall, Yadira DiSiena and Nehezi Ollarvia have all resigned from the committee. Among the reasons cited for leaving were the limited role of the committee, feeling disrespected, lost surveys and unfair representation across districts.
One of the consistent complaints The Almanac heard about the committee was that its purpose was so limited. Other city commissions are tasked with weighing in on policy matters in an advisory role, but members of the Community Engagement and Outreach Committee (CEOC) for Menlo Park's Housing Element process were tasked with serving as a community ambassador for the project, encouraging others to participate, acting as a resource and giving feedback on the community engagement plan.
Committee member Ollarvia, former vice chair of the committee, said that she felt that the committee's purpose was not to provide input at all, but to "be a hype man" for the city.
The city was clear from the beginning that the committee wasn't going to be providing policy direction, Mayor Drew Combs said in an interview.
Instead, the goal was to have the city's existing housing and planning commissions provide that advisory input to the City Council, Combs explained.
Had the city created yet another advisory commission specifically for the Housing Element project, he said, "It was probably going to a little bit too many voices for staff, to then add another dozen or so people to that substantive discussion."
At the same time, "In all honesty, we ended up with lots of committee members who were unhappy," he added.
In her resignation email to the city, District 1 resident DiSiena wrote, "The city of Menlo Park has many voices speaking for it. I was hoping to engage in those conversations to help facilitate, problem solve, build relationships, connections, understanding and support strengthening my community and city. However, my voice and the voices of other members from the CEOC were not heard or respected."
Another problem committee members identified was that the process for selecting committee members seemed at first to prioritize equal representation across districts, until all of the people who applied for the committee were then selected. Initially, nobody from District 5 applied, so after the applications were received, the City Council agreed to keep two spots open so District 5 Councilman Ray Mueller could appoint two people from his district. The council accepted the rest of the applicants, installing four representatives from District 4, three from District 2 and two from each of the other districts.
"The way in which the committee was put together was super funky," Ollarvia said. "You're supposed to be appointed, (but) they accepted everyone that applied."
In an effort to try to enable the CEOC to provide more substantive policy input on the Housing Element, Committee Chair Max Fennell and Vice Chair Ollarvia met with Combs and city staff, including the city manager and city attorney, according to Fennell.
While Fennell remains chair of the committee, he said that he felt disrespected during the meeting, in which he said he was insulted by Combs and was told he wouldn't be able to influence policy.
"I think that a lot of members of the CEOC felt insulted that the purview of the committee wasn't expanded," Combs responded.
"If he feels insulted, then I'm sorry he feels insulted, but I was not going to let a situation (happen) where we were going to be rewriting the plan and process when ... we were always completely transparent about what this committee was about," he said.
Robledo, a Belle Haven resident, said she joined the committee after some encouragement because she and her fellow commissioners believed that they would be tasked with helping to create surveys to engage the community and to participate in a more advisory position.
Robledo said she made it a goal to try to collect at least 50 surveys in her district, Belle Haven.
"I busted my butt," she said. "I went and I volunteered a couple of days doing outreach."
She said she was told to drop off the completed surveys at the police substation in Belle Haven, which she did.
"Four days later, I get a call saying mysteriously, the surveys got lost, and, believe it or not, had the audacity to ask me to backtrack," she said.
After the surveys were completed, she said, the committee hasn't heard anything.
"I just expected a follow-up," she said. "I just sort of felt used. I felt like I was there so the city could say, 'See, we reached out.'"
Later, Deanna Chow, assistant community development director and the staff person leading the CEOC, told the City Council that the surveys had been accidentally thrown away.
Ollarvia resigned on Oct. 25.
'It seems like it (the CEOC) was created to check a box. We had no influence on policy, no influence on the process," she said.
She also said that the committee faced trouble in getting answers as to why the city was doing things differently than in previous zoning processes in Menlo Park.
Other recent city zoning processes, such as the ConnectMenlo General Plan Update, have had advisory committees made up of commissioners alongside community members and City Council members.
"This time, they separated it," Ollarvia said, noting that the committee hasn't been in contact with the other commissions who are empowered to advise the City Council on policy matters related to this project.
"We felt like we were handcuffed ... we felt like it was a complete charade," she said. "... This should have been a commission, not a committee," she said.
She added that she wanted some answers about why the city's last housing element failed, but hasn't been able to get answers.
Tronson, a former member of Menlo Park's Finance and Audit Committee, also recently quit the CEOC. She said she experienced pushback from staff and consultants for asking questions that she felt would have enabled her to better fulfill her community engagement and outreach role.
"Every time I and others would bring up any questions asking for information, we were told, "Oh, you're discussing policy, you don't have the authority, it's not in your zone of responsibilities to discuss policy,' which is totally outrageous," she said. "Asking for information so you can then engage the community is not policymaking."
She added that while she and others on the committee disagreed with the city's approach to bifurcate the policy advisory work from the community outreach efforts, the committee has worked to complete its assigned role. Yet responses to questions some members have asked has been limited, she said.
For instance, she said she raised questions about the design of the survey that was used to collect input from the community, arguing that it lacks credibility and was "designed to get the answers they want to get."
"Even a car salesman has to have a sale sheet," she said. "I'm not going to parrot (something) unless I understand the information behind it."
In an email, Chow said she appreciated the committee members' participation, adding, "our outreach is better because of their input."
"We hope the former members continue to stay involved and consider working with the city on future efforts," she added. "The project team will look to the City Council for guidance on the CEOC and plans on having a discussion at a meeting in the near future."
Combs said he has planned to discuss the topic of the CEOC resignations with the City Council before the committee's next meeting.
"We do have to assume that Menlo Park is filled with lots of really accomplished and talented and skilled people, and they really want to dig into substantive issues," he said.
"I would be in favor of not doing any outreach or communication committees like this in the future," he added. "Residents are very clear that when they engage with the city, they want to engage substantively. They don't want to engage just about communication, or just about outreach. I definitely think we should take that and respond accordingly."
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
I will come back to this article over the weekend with a complete response. In the meantime, I have to express my disappointment in the way this article represented our exchange with Kate.
I would start by renaming the article to "A committee Designed to Fail"
Soody Tronson
Former CEOC Member
Registered user
Menlo Park: Menlo Oaks
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I feel like the article downplayed the level of disrespect I received from Mayor Combs. What Mayor Combs said about me and Soody Tronson was shared with the entire committee after the event. How Mayor Combs treated us lead to the first resignation of the committee. One of the reasons this person resigned was because no one spoke up and defended me when Mayor Combs was acting the way that he was. What Mayor Combs said and did was so horrible, that one of the people who attended the meeting privately apologized for not speaking up. What does that say if someone had to privately apologize? Drew has never apologized to me in person or in email. Its very sad to see that we continue to accept this type of leadership in American Politics. Our city is facing real issues and our Mayor has no intent on hearing those issue or working with community members to make their lives better here in our city. We need to start electing people who want to engage with their community. We should be electing people who want outreach committees that help influence policy so that the community will truly grow for all and become a better city. Our neighbors want their voices heard, lets elect people who will actually listen to us and not talk down on us. If he had any sense Mayor Combs should Resign.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Doesn't the name alone "Community Engagement and Outreach Committee" pretty much describe the limited role of this committee? It is not an advisory committee nor was it set up that way. Just from the article and how the city usually describes the commissions and committees it sounds to me like some people joined expecting to make the committee into something it was not intended to be and were disappointed when that did not happen.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
No surprise. Just another example of MP's dysfunctional city government.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Mayor Combs is a huge disappointment- fueling petty infighting on the Council and disrespecting committee members.
He needs to be voted out.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
There appears to be a great deal of misinformation and miscommunication going on here. I do not believe that, as the Mayor alleges over and over again, any one on the CEOC thought of the group as a policy making body. What we did request was information on how the plan was created. For instance, a request was made to see the evaluation report of the element plan eight years ago. This was denied. These kinds of requests were not so the committee could set policy, but so that we would be better educated on the process so therefore might more intelligently and effectively present the plan to the public. I could readily see after the meeting with the Mayor and the committee Chair that we were not going to receive the information needed to do our job properly and therefore I resigned realizing my time and skills would not be used effectively. If you really want a commission or committee to assist the City Council with its job, the City must be prepared to supply the information needed.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
I think Mayor Combs hit the nail on the head. These committee members were hoping to have greater influence than the committee was intended. In fact, I question who thought this committee was necessary as there was already a commission around the Housing Element, which does seem to align with the claim of ‘checking the box’. I would encourage these committee members to not give up on contributing to their communities and find other tangible channels to have an impact. Join the board of a local nonprofit, run for office…There are other ways to inform our city’s future, but the premise of this committee seemed doomed to fail from the start. I think the city has learned a lesson here.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
16 minutes ago
Registered user
16 minutes ago
Nanc,
I disagree. You seem to be taking the writing of an individual who seems disgruntled at the very least. No specifics and in a forum where the city council really does not comment. If there are serious issues they can take it to a public forum and bring it up at a council meeting. I agree with District 2 Constituent in that they seem to have expected to have a bigger role than the committee was set up for and are venting frustration at that. And I believe that Max ran for office in the last election, maybe he will run again but in the mean time if he really wants to have an impact apply for a committee that is not set up with the primary goal of "Engagement and Outreach".