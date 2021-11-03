San Mateo County sheriff, immigration rights activists go head-to-head at TRUTH Act forum

“What happens is that, just like anybody else, an immigrant, who is in county jail, has to go through the criminal legal system,” said Lee. “But what happens at the point of their release is that the sheriff's office coordinates with ICE on their release date so that immigrant community member is instead handed to ICE for detention and deportation.”

According to data from the California Department of Justice , the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, released 26 immigrants to ICE in 2020, accounting for 74% of all Bay Area transfers and more than any other individual county. At least eight counties in California have ended the practice altogether, including Marin, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, which made no transfers in 2020.

“Whenever a government body gives ICE access to any community member, including through the county jail, then the county has to hold this public forum,” said Sarah Lee, a Community Advocate at Advancing Justice Asian Law Caucus (ALC) and SMCCIR collaborator. Lee said that she and the other organizers are protesting the voluntary practice of transferring immigrants, who are eligible for release, from the county jail to immigration officials.

Led by the San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights (SMCCIR), the rally will take place both virtually and in front of the Superior Court in Downtown Redwood City, followed by the annual TRUTH Act Forum presented by the county. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Asian Law Caucus, the private defender panel and an individual who has been directly impacted by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement transfer will present during the forum.

Bolanos explained that these transfers are initiated by a “request for voluntary notification of release of suspected priority alien,” or I-247N, from ICE. The sheriff’s office will then file the notification paperwork, do a thorough review of the case and, upon final approval from the captain correctional officer, notify and coordinate a pickup with ICE. From October 2020 to September 2021, San Mateo County received 141 requests for notification and made 13 transfers, according to Bolanos.

According to Bolanos, examples of the crimes committed by these individuals include kidnapping, lewd and lascivious acts towards a child under the age of 14, and assault with deadly weapons.

“Pursuant to SB54, the California Values Act, each one of these individuals had qualifying convictions,” he said. “Per the law, we responded to a request for notification from ICE and they came to pick them up.”

The practice is permitted by California Senate Bill 54 (SB54), also known as the California Values Act, which went into law in 2018. Although SB54 “ensures that no state and local resources are used to assist federal immigration enforcement,” according to the ACLU , Lee said that it only limits transfers to ICE. The law in part says that police “cannot tell immigration agents when you will be released, or transfer you to their custody, with some exceptions.” Exceptions include immigrants with felony convictions that are considered serious or violent.

“This practice, transferring immigrants to ICE from county jails, is actually completely voluntary. There's no legal obligation by the sheriff to continue this practice,” Lee explained. “And so he can stop this as soon as today.”

“If [Bolanos thinks that these community members are a risk to public safety, I want to reiterate that he's basing it off of a conviction or a charge that they have already served the time for. So a citizen who went through the same exact process, he simply releases,” she said.

“I am the child of immigrants, I’ve lived in immigrant communities,” said Bolanos. “I feel that these people we are releasing to ICE are serious menaces to our communities, especially immigrant communities. They’ve committed some very serious crimes. I believe from a public safety perspective, it is appropriate for me to turn them over to ICE upon their request. Most importantly, that is the law.”

“When you look at the comparison between an immigrant and citizen, who has gone through the same situation, maybe the same conviction, his assessment of public safety is based fully on where someone is born,” said Lee. “There is no data that says anything about someone's immigration status as being a risk to public safety. And that is just plainly discriminatory and a two-tiered system of justice.”

She said that six empty chairs will be displayed, “symbolizing the family table and the holidays coming up and the loved ones who are not going to be with their families.

The rally will be held at 400 County Center, Redwood City, at 5 p.m., followed by the TRUTH Act Forum at 6 p.m., which can be accessed through a public Zoom link . Lee expects at least 30 people to attend the rally and continue putting pressure on Bolanos and the sheriff’s department to end the transfer practice.

Wednesday’s forum and rally come as California legislators prepare to vote on the VISION Act (AB 937) , which would prohibit law enforcement from responding to requests for notification and coordinating ICE transfers. The bill would also repeal provisions that the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation identify and report the number of state prison inmates who are “undocumented felons subject to deportation.”

“We’re trying to make sense of this discrepancy,” she said, adding that in past years the numbers have been consistent. “It shows the deficiencies within the sheriff’s department. They can’t even clarify what the numbers are.”

Tenecora also said that there’s a discrepancy in the number of transfers reported by the sheriff’s office for 2020. The California Department of Justice reported 26 transfers from San Mateo County, while the local sheriff’s office reported just 15.

According to Bolanos, the number of transfers has been decreasing over the last few years, which he speculates may have to do with the current administration “trying to narrow the focus of the individuals they're targeting.”

San Mateo County sheriff, immigration rights activists go head-to-head at TRUTH Act forum

In 2020, Sheriff Carlos Bolanos released 26 immigrants to ICE, more than any other county in the Bay Area