Early results show Menlo Park district tax measure headed for approval

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 2, 2021, 9:05 pm 0
Hillview Middle School seventh graders hang out during their lunch on the Menlo Park campus on Jan. 11, 2021. A parcel tax measure to keep the Menlo Park City School District financially solvent is on the Nov. 2, 2021, ballot. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

On Tuesday night, initial election results show Measure B, a parcel tax measure for the Menlo Park City School District, is getting the votes needed to pass.

Some 73.7% of voters have said yes to the measure, which requires a two-thirds, or 66.7%, voter majority, county election officials reported. Some 4,537 voters voted yes, while 1,620 voted no.

The measure, on the Nov. 2 special election ballot, asks for $598 per parcel annually, a $193 bump from the current rate of about $405. It would raise $4.6 million annually for the district, which serves about 2,700 students in Menlo Park and Atherton.

District officials say they listened to voters who turned down the district's past attempts at a parcel tax, measures A and C, in part, because they were evergreen taxes with no expiration dates. Instead, Measure B on the Nov. 2 ballot would sunset after 12 years, expiring in 2033. This would replace Measure X, a seven-year parcel tax which expires in June 2024. It has been described as a "stopgap" solution and raises $2.83 million annually.

The results, reported at 8:10 p.m., include vote by mail ballots received in the mail on or before Tuesday (Nov. 2) and vote by mail ballots returned at vote centers and drop boxes on or before Monday (Nov. 1). These early results do not include vote center ballots, vote by mail ballots received in the mail after Nov. 2, conditional voter registration or provisional ballots and vote by mail ballots dropped off at vote centers or drop boxes after Nov. 1.

This story will be updated as the vote counts continue.

