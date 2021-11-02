ACA, Covered California open enrollment period starts as officials tout low premiums

State and federal officials launched the nationwide open enrollment period Monday for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act for 2022.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joined state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee to announce the start of open enrollment and to encourage both insured and uninsured residents to take advantage of new subsidies if they are eligible.

Roughly 12.2 million people are enrolled in state and federal health care exchanges under the ACA, former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Covered California, the state's ACA marketplace, had a record-high 1.6 million state residents enrolled in 2021.

"Looking to 2022, an estimated 575,000 uninsured Californians could enroll now and get remarkably affordable coverage," Lee said Monday during a briefing on open enrollment. "And about 260,000 Californians who pay for their own insurance, directly to their insurance company, could switch to Covered California and likely get the same plan — same doctors, same everything — but save thousands of dollars off what they're paying right now."