Sequoia district spokesperson leaves for community college district role

Sequoia Union High School District's communications specialist, Ana Maria Pulido, has taken a similar role in the county's community college district.

Pulido, an elected member of the Ravenswood City School District board, became San Mateo County Community College District's director of public affairs on Monday (Nov. 1), she said in an email. The hire comes as the community awaits a decision on the alleged financial improprieties of its former chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo, who was fired from his post amid a criminal investigation by District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

A decision on Galatolo's case was expected at the end of October, the San Mateo Daily Journal reported.

The district has been dealing with the blowback of Galatolo's alleged actions, and recently released documents disclosed that the district continued to pay him while the DA investigated him.

SMCCCD's last public relations head Richard Rojo was placed on administrative leave last May after he was arrested on suspicion of sex with minors. The district terminated Rojo's employment on June 23, according to the district.

Replacing Pulido