News

Community briefs: Fire prevention and forestry challenge

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 1, 2021, 9:21 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Daniel Benitez Saucedo uses a clinometer to measure the height of a tree during the 2021 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge. Courtesy Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge.

Woodside High students take part in Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge

Some 13 Woodside High School students participated in the 2021 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge from Oct. 13 to 16 at Redwood Glen camp in Loma Mar, according to a press release.

This year, the students collected data at Redwood Glen to assess the post-fire condition of coastal redwood and Douglas fir trees. Students reported on how many trees of these species will remain if the camp decides to remove the burned trees.

"Students experienced forestry by doing and they proposed nuanced solutions to a complex forestry problem," said Woodside High School teacher Alton Lee in a statement.

Some 41 high school students from six schools took part in this year's challenge, according to the press release.

Students from Woodside High School participate in the 2021 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge. Front row, left to right: Jayden Maxham, Thomas Taylor, Daniel Benitez Saucedo, Mia Nash, Madeline Kimbro Norman, Meera Putz and Eloise Sampson; Back row, left to right: William Benner, Dean Benner, Alton Lee, David Reiterman, Celeste Ayala, Ann Akey, Erika Rohlfes and Christopher Benner. Courtesy Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge.

For more on the challenge, go here.

Local groups work to prepare communities for fires

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The Young Men's Service League (YMSL) Alpine Chapter selected WPV-Ready for the 2021 "Ultimate Gift" of service to help residents in the Woodside Fire Protection District be better prepared for wildfires, according to a press release.

The two groups held a three-day event to educate residents and clear vegetation on residents' properties to create defensible space. YMSL will dedicate 480 hours with WPV-Ready to educate and assist residents about how to prepare themselves and their homes for a wildfire, and clear brush and trim trees for elderly and disabled homeowners who need assistance.

League members will work with WPV-Ready throughout the year to help fire-harden homes and landscapes, assemble emergency kits, and run public education and outreach. The group's Alpine chapter is made up of students who attend Menlo-Atherton, Sacred Heart and Woodside high schools and Woodside Priory and Menlo School.

WPV-Ready operates in the Woodside Fire Protection District, providing emergency preparedness education and resources to Woodside, Portola Valley, and unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Fire prevention and forestry challenge

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 1, 2021, 9:21 am

Some 13 Woodside High School students participated in the 2021 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge from Oct. 13 to 16 at Redwood Glen camp in Loma Mar, according to a press release.

This year, the students collected data at Redwood Glen to assess the post-fire condition of coastal redwood and Douglas fir trees. Students reported on how many trees of these species will remain if the camp decides to remove the burned trees.

"Students experienced forestry by doing and they proposed nuanced solutions to a complex forestry problem," said Woodside High School teacher Alton Lee in a statement.

Some 41 high school students from six schools took part in this year's challenge, according to the press release.

For more on the challenge, go here.

The Young Men's Service League (YMSL) Alpine Chapter selected WPV-Ready for the 2021 "Ultimate Gift" of service to help residents in the Woodside Fire Protection District be better prepared for wildfires, according to a press release.

The two groups held a three-day event to educate residents and clear vegetation on residents' properties to create defensible space. YMSL will dedicate 480 hours with WPV-Ready to educate and assist residents about how to prepare themselves and their homes for a wildfire, and clear brush and trim trees for elderly and disabled homeowners who need assistance.

League members will work with WPV-Ready throughout the year to help fire-harden homes and landscapes, assemble emergency kits, and run public education and outreach. The group's Alpine chapter is made up of students who attend Menlo-Atherton, Sacred Heart and Woodside high schools and Woodside Priory and Menlo School.

WPV-Ready operates in the Woodside Fire Protection District, providing emergency preparedness education and resources to Woodside, Portola Valley, and unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.