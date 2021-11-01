Community briefs: Fire prevention and forestry challenge

Woodside High students take part in Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge

Some 13 Woodside High School students participated in the 2021 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge from Oct. 13 to 16 at Redwood Glen camp in Loma Mar, according to a press release.

This year, the students collected data at Redwood Glen to assess the post-fire condition of coastal redwood and Douglas fir trees. Students reported on how many trees of these species will remain if the camp decides to remove the burned trees.

"Students experienced forestry by doing and they proposed nuanced solutions to a complex forestry problem," said Woodside High School teacher Alton Lee in a statement.

Some 41 high school students from six schools took part in this year's challenge, according to the press release.

For more on the challenge, go here.

