Community briefs: Fire prevention and forestry challenge

Some 13 Woodside High School students participated in the 2021 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge from Oct. 13 to 16 at Redwood Glen camp in Loma Mar, according to a press release.
This year, the students collected data at Redwood Glen to assess the post-fire condition of coastal redwood and Douglas fir trees. Students reported on how many trees of these species will remain if the camp decides to remove the burned trees.
"Students experienced forestry by doing and they proposed nuanced solutions to a complex forestry problem," said Woodside High School teacher Alton Lee in a statement.
Some 41 high school students from six schools took part in this year's challenge, according to the press release.
The Young Men's Service League (YMSL) Alpine Chapter selected WPV-Ready for the 2021 "Ultimate Gift" of service to help residents in the Woodside Fire Protection District be better prepared for wildfires, according to a press release.
The two groups held a three-day event to educate residents and clear vegetation on residents' properties to create defensible space. YMSL will dedicate 480 hours with WPV-Ready to educate and assist residents about how to prepare themselves and their homes for a wildfire, and clear brush and trim trees for elderly and disabled homeowners who need assistance.
League members will work with WPV-Ready throughout the year to help fire-harden homes and landscapes, assemble emergency kits, and run public education and outreach. The group's Alpine chapter is made up of students who attend Menlo-Atherton, Sacred Heart and Woodside high schools and Woodside Priory and Menlo School.
WPV-Ready operates in the Woodside Fire Protection District, providing emergency preparedness education and resources to Woodside, Portola Valley, and unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.
