Where to put 3,800 new homes in Menlo Park? City Council debates details of housing growth plan

As Menlo Park's upcoming RHNA mandate, the city is expected to plan for at least 740 very low-income homes (from 0% to 50% of the area median income), 426 low-income homes (from 50% to 80% of the area median income), 496 moderate-income homes (from 81-120% of the area median income) and 1,284 above-moderate income homes (from above 120% of the area median income, for a total of 2,946 new homes.

In addition, based on a number of new state laws, the city has to take further steps than in previous eight-year RHNA cycles to make sure that the plans for adding new housing are both feasible and equitable, offering affordable units in high opportunity areas, such as those with amenities and high-performing school districts.

As part of that process, Menlo Park also plans to update its safety element as well as create an environmental justice element. It also plans to do both an environmental impact analysis and a fiscal impact analysis for the housing element update to thoroughly evaluate the potential environmental and financial effects of a proposed project on the city, as well as school and special districts, according to a staff report.

Menlo Park's "housing element" is a piece of its general plan, or governing document, laying out how the city should grow from a residential perspective. As part of a state-mandated process called the "Regional Housing Needs Allocation" or RHNA for short, California jurisdictions are assigned a certain number of housing units to plan for based on those community's growth patterns. Those numbers are updated in eight year cycles. Communities across the Bay Area are expected to update their housing elements by January 2023.

A mistake in the survey collection process was also reported: As part of the survey collection process, somewhere between 30 and 50 paper surveys collected from Belle Haven residents were accidentally thrown away, confirmed Assistant Community Development Director Deanna Chow to the City Council Tuesday.

City staff and the consultant firm the M Group have been working on developing a plan for where to add that housing and have so far held a number of meetings in the community and with stakeholders and commissioners. They have also conducted a survey that generated about 800 respondents.

After factoring in that 30% buffer and subtracting the current proposed homes in the city's development pipeline, as well as a rough estimate of the number of accessory dwelling units that homeowners within the city are expected to add, staff and consultants recommend the city plan for 802 very low-income homes, 299 low-income homes, 389 moderate income homes, and no above-moderate homes for a total of 1,490 homes. (There are already 3,053 above-moderate homes in the city's development pipeline, according to staff and consultants).

However, the city has also been encouraged to develop a 30% "buffer" in the number of housing units increasing the expectation to plan for 3,830 new homes citywide to ensure that if some of the housing possibilities proposed don't work out, the city will still be able to reach its housing development mandates.

In District 5, which includes the Sharon Heights neighborhood, Shanda Bahles pushed back, saying that there was a "misperception that Sharon heights is all single-family," noting that there is "quite a lot of multi-family housing on Sharon Park Drive."

"I think that we need to take more housing out of District 3 and put it into other areas. Put it into the Sharon Heights area," said Gail Gorton.

Several residents of District 3 said they didn't want their district to bear the burden of the new growth proposal, and expressed surprise to learn that a proposal to add 400 new homes as part of a redevelopment of the SRI campus had been submitted.

Staff and consultants suggested four alternatives for where to zone for the new housing possibilities, exploring various configurations for moderate upzoning citywide, mixed-use development focused on Middlefield and Willow roads, mixed-use development focused in the downtown/El Camino Real area, and adding a focus on increased density in Sharon Heights.

Several council members said they weren't fully ready to authorize that and planned to send additional follow-up input to the project team over email by Monday, Nov. 1.

Ultimately, Bradley recommended authorizing beginning the environmental review process next month that provides information about the different sites and areas identified for development at the "default density," which is 30 homes per acre.

"We do need good parcel-by-parcel information about where the housing would go," said Geoff Bradley, principal and president at M-Group, the consultant firm leading the project.

Councilman Ray Mueller said he wanted to see the project team more thoroughly vet possible sites for development feasibility to avoid undercounting possible new home growth in some areas and overcounting in others.

Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor said she wanted to see her district downzoned, to allow less housing than is currently permitted. The City Council in 2016 approved, as part of its general plan update, the addition of up to 4,500 new housing units in Menlo Park on the Bay side of U.S. 101, despite not having any representatives on the City Council from that part of the city at the time. While that part of the city permits up to 100 homes per acre, the highest amount of density permitted elsewhere, in the new developments under construction along El Camino Real, is 40 homes per acre.

Councilwoman Jen Wolosin said she wanted to see more analysis done before the council signs off on beginning the environmental review process. "I'm super reluctant to go full steam ahead," she said.

Where to put 3,800 new homes in Menlo Park? City Council debates details of housing growth plan