Where to put 3,800 new homes in Menlo Park? City Council debates details of housing growth plan

Menlo Park's project to plan for roughly 3,800 new housing units hit a speed bump Tuesday night when the City Council raised a number of questions and pushed back on an ambitious timeline to begin environmental review work.
Menlo Park's "housing element" is a piece of its general plan, or governing document, laying out how the city should grow from a residential perspective. As part of a state-mandated process called the "Regional Housing Needs Allocation" or RHNA for short, California jurisdictions are assigned a certain number of housing units to plan for based on those community's growth patterns. Those numbers are updated in eight year cycles. Communities across the Bay Area are expected to update their housing elements by January 2023.
As part of that process, Menlo Park also plans to update its safety element as well as create an environmental justice element. It also plans to do both an environmental impact analysis and a fiscal impact analysis for the housing element update to thoroughly evaluate the potential environmental and financial effects of a proposed project on the city, as well as school and special districts, according to a staff report.
In addition, based on a number of new state laws, the city has to take further steps than in previous eight-year RHNA cycles to make sure that the plans for adding new housing are both feasible and equitable, offering affordable units in high opportunity areas, such as those with amenities and high-performing school districts.
As Menlo Park's upcoming RHNA mandate, the city is expected to plan for at least 740 very low-income homes (from 0% to 50% of the area median income), 426 low-income homes (from 50% to 80% of the area median income), 496 moderate-income homes (from 81-120% of the area median income) and 1,284 above-moderate income homes (from above 120% of the area median income, for a total of 2,946 new homes.
However, the city has also been encouraged to develop a 30% "buffer" in the number of housing units increasing the expectation to plan for 3,830 new homes citywide to ensure that if some of the housing possibilities proposed don't work out, the city will still be able to reach its housing development mandates.
After factoring in that 30% buffer and subtracting the current proposed homes in the city's development pipeline, as well as a rough estimate of the number of accessory dwelling units that homeowners within the city are expected to add, staff and consultants recommend the city plan for 802 very low-income homes, 299 low-income homes, 389 moderate income homes, and no above-moderate homes for a total of 1,490 homes. (There are already 3,053 above-moderate homes in the city's development pipeline, according to staff and consultants).
City staff and the consultant firm the M Group have been working on developing a plan for where to add that housing and have so far held a number of meetings in the community and with stakeholders and commissioners. They have also conducted a survey that generated about 800 respondents.
A mistake in the survey collection process was also reported: As part of the survey collection process, somewhere between 30 and 50 paper surveys collected from Belle Haven residents were accidentally thrown away, confirmed Assistant Community Development Director Deanna Chow to the City Council Tuesday.
"I was very saddened by the loss of those surveys," she said.
Staff and consultants suggested four alternatives for where to zone for the new housing possibilities, exploring various configurations for moderate upzoning citywide, mixed-use development focused on Middlefield and Willow roads, mixed-use development focused in the downtown/El Camino Real area, and adding a focus on increased density in Sharon Heights.
In public comments, residents expressed a range of opinions on the proposals.
Several residents of District 3 said they didn't want their district to bear the burden of the new growth proposal, and expressed surprise to learn that a proposal to add 400 new homes as part of a redevelopment of the SRI campus had been submitted.
"I think that we need to take more housing out of District 3 and put it into other areas. Put it into the Sharon Heights area," said Gail Gorton.
In District 5, which includes the Sharon Heights neighborhood, Shanda Bahles pushed back, saying that there was a "misperception that Sharon heights is all single-family," noting that there is "quite a lot of multi-family housing on Sharon Park Drive."
"We do have a number of apartment complexes that could be upzoned," she added.
According to Mayor Drew Combs, the district he represents, District 2, actually has the largest percentage of single-family homes.
Councilwoman Jen Wolosin said she wanted to see more analysis done before the council signs off on beginning the environmental review process. "I'm super reluctant to go full steam ahead," she said.
Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor said she wanted to see her district downzoned, to allow less housing than is currently permitted. The City Council in 2016 approved, as part of its general plan update, the addition of up to 4,500 new housing units in Menlo Park on the Bay side of U.S. 101, despite not having any representatives on the City Council from that part of the city at the time. While that part of the city permits up to 100 homes per acre, the highest amount of density permitted elsewhere, in the new developments under construction along El Camino Real, is 40 homes per acre.
"One hundred units per acre is excessive," Taylor said.
Councilman Ray Mueller said he wanted to see the project team more thoroughly vet possible sites for development feasibility to avoid undercounting possible new home growth in some areas and overcounting in others.
"We do need good parcel-by-parcel information about where the housing would go," said Geoff Bradley, principal and president at M-Group, the consultant firm leading the project.
Ultimately, Bradley recommended authorizing beginning the environmental review process next month that provides information about the different sites and areas identified for development at the "default density," which is 30 homes per acre.
"That would give us a wide envelope to work with to craft specific affordable housing strategies," he said.
Several council members said they weren't fully ready to authorize that and planned to send additional follow-up input to the project team over email by Monday, Nov. 1.
A lot of residents commented in favor of building more housing in general, regardless of district. I think that was missed in this article. Also, the legal requirements for the housing element don't necessarily match what is needed to realistically plan for actually building more affordable housing. I think that's ultimately where council pushed back on the current plan. It's legal but not realistic. Good for them.
This rush to housing - everywhere and anywhere, including overrunning our precious parks with it - is being spearheaded by Karen Grove and her sidekick Rachel Horst through the Housing Commission where they are the current Chair and Co-Chair. And behind it is Grove's pet project, Menlo Together, that Horst and her other cronies are a part of - the same group that wants to take away your gas stoves. City Council needs to send a message and kick Grove off the Housing Commission when her term expires next April.
In the meantime, the first thing Council should do is direct staff to remove that optional 30% buffer. It's already a ridiculous amount of housing that the state is asking for, why add to it when we don't have to?
Opposition to new housing in projects often comes from those who are already adequately housed. They have the advantage of having "made it" and don't want their way of life changed. The status quo is great for those in such a position, but hardly fair to those who aspire to the same things that many do. Decades of advantage to those of economic means resulted in those without being consigned to less desirable areas, often areas subject to greater air and water pollution, higher building density, way from desirable retail areas and other community amenities.
While we may never be able to achieve equality, surely we can try to achieve greater equity, fairness, and parity for all the residents of Menlo Park. Creating more equitable housing across our city is a test of the values some many people espouse verbally but frequently oppose when it comes to action. If not in your backyard, then where? And why not your backyard? What's so special about it that you would deny equitable access to others? You can talk the talk but the real test is to walk the walk.
We need to disqualify the state's authority to demand new housing. It's Government overreach.
Most of the jobs in Menlo Park are in District 2. It makes sense to put more housing there. More density will help justify groceries, pharmacies and other amenities important to residents. Even more transit. District 2 should not be off the table for locating new housing. The more jobs that get added there, the more housing should be added there rather than in other parts of our town.
Has anyone in the city spoken to the school districts yet? This conversation has been brewing in various forms for years. The increase in households will result in more students. The local school districts will have to build the equivalent of 2 new schools to house the new students. That is about 18 acres of land and 350+ million dollars. Please talk to the school districts before this turns into another crisis caused by zero foresight.