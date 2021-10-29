Menlo Park's city hall, library and gym close after water main breaks

A broken water main prompted the closure Friday of Menlo Park City Hall and other city buildings in the area.

City officials said the leak was detected Friday morning on Laurel Street near City Hall and affected the water supply to most of the buildings in the city's Civic Center.

City Hall, the city's Main Library, the Menlo Children's Center, and the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center all closed for the rest of the day as a result of the leak.

Crews are working to repair the broken main and restore water service, but an estimate for when the repairs will be done was not immediately available and city officials said the closures could last through the weekend.