News

Menlo Park's city hall, library and gym close after water main breaks

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 29, 2021, 3:27 pm 0

A broken water main prompted the closure Friday of Menlo Park City Hall and other city buildings in the area, including the library and Menlo Children's Center. File photo by Magali Gauthier.

A broken water main prompted the closure Friday of Menlo Park City Hall and other city buildings in the area.

City officials said the leak was detected Friday morning on Laurel Street near City Hall and affected the water supply to most of the buildings in the city's Civic Center.

City Hall, the city's Main Library, the Menlo Children's Center, and the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center all closed for the rest of the day as a result of the leak.

Crews are working to repair the broken main and restore water service, but an estimate for when the repairs will be done was not immediately available and city officials said the closures could last through the weekend.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Menlo Park's city hall, library and gym close after water main breaks

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 29, 2021, 3:27 pm

A broken water main prompted the closure Friday of Menlo Park City Hall and other city buildings in the area.

City officials said the leak was detected Friday morning on Laurel Street near City Hall and affected the water supply to most of the buildings in the city's Civic Center.

City Hall, the city's Main Library, the Menlo Children's Center, and the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center all closed for the rest of the day as a result of the leak.

Crews are working to repair the broken main and restore water service, but an estimate for when the repairs will be done was not immediately available and city officials said the closures could last through the weekend.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.