New three-year police contract approved in Menlo Park

Menlo Park police officers will each receive $2,000 lump sum payments as part of a new police contract the City Council approved unanimously Tuesday night.

The new three-year contract, set to start retroactively on Sept. 1 and last through Aug. 31, 2024, also provides police officers two 3% pay increases to cover increases in the cost of living, with the first starting July 1, 2022, and the second starting July 1, 2023, according to Assistant City Manager Nick Pegueros. While no official pay increase was approved for the current fiscal year, each employee will be provided with a $2,000 lump sum payment.

The new contract will increase flexible benefits contributions starting in 2022 and 2023 between 2% and 4%, depending on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for the San Francisco Bay Area. For the next year, the adjustment was set to cost a little under $17,000.

The contract also sets aside $8,000 in funding annually to cover educational leave and tuition reimbursement for police officers. The city plans to reimburse tuition, books, lab fees, equipment and curriculum fees for classes or approved trainings related to earning an academic degree or gaining job-related skills, according to the contract.

In all, the three-year contract is expected to cost an additional $780,905 in city funds, according to a staff report.