Sunday's storm batters Midpeninsula with wind, heavy rain

The Midpeninsula is still feeling the effects of the atmospheric river that swept through the Bay Area over the weekend, with downed trees, power outages and flooding.

From Sunday at midnight to Monday morning, the city of Menlo Park was busy responding to storm-related calls. During that time, city staff responded to 40 calls regarding downed trees, 22 related to flooding, three related to signals being out, three related to power being out, eight regarding fire risks from downed wires or transformers, and seven related to other hazards such as debris in roadways or clogged storm drains, according to Nicole Acker, police department spokesperson. The public works department responded to most of those calls, she said.

The Riekes Center, a nonprofit that offers fitness, music and creativity-related enrichment in North Fair Oaks, experienced a power outage and flooding in its parking lot. The facility was expected to be closed today for cleanup, according to Romy Colombatto, spokesperson at the Riekes Center.

Rainfall during the storm was impressive. The 48-hour rainfall total as of Monday morning was 4.75 inches recorded in Woodside, 4.19 inches in Los Altos, 3.77 inches in Redwood City and 3.21 inches at Stanford, according to the National Weather Service. A full list of Bay Area rainfall reports can be found here.

While the flood advisory was canceled late Sunday night for the Bay Area, the National Weather Service issued a reminder that its high surf warning is still in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.