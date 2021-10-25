Sunday's storm batters Midpeninsula with wind, heavy rain

The Midpeninsula is still feeling the effects of the atmospheric river that swept through the Bay Area over the weekend, with downed trees, power outages and flooding.
From Sunday at midnight to Monday morning, the city of Menlo Park was busy responding to storm-related calls. During that time, city staff responded to 40 calls regarding downed trees, 22 related to flooding, three related to signals being out, three related to power being out, eight regarding fire risks from downed wires or transformers, and seven related to other hazards such as debris in roadways or clogged storm drains, according to Nicole Acker, police department spokesperson. The public works department responded to most of those calls, she said.
The Riekes Center, a nonprofit that offers fitness, music and creativity-related enrichment in North Fair Oaks, experienced a power outage and flooding in its parking lot. The facility was expected to be closed today for cleanup, according to Romy Colombatto, spokesperson at the Riekes Center.
Rainfall during the storm was impressive. The 48-hour rainfall total as of Monday morning was 4.75 inches recorded in Woodside, 4.19 inches in Los Altos, 3.77 inches in Redwood City and 3.21 inches at Stanford, according to the National Weather Service. A full list of Bay Area rainfall reports can be found here.
While the flood advisory was canceled late Sunday night for the Bay Area, the National Weather Service issued a reminder that its high surf warning is still in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The storm will continue to generate large swells, along with breaking waves reaching 20-30 feet at west/northwest facing beaches.
The warning urges people to stay off coastal jetties and never turn their backs to the ocean in such conditions, which include the increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip currents and increased coastal run up.
The number of Bay Area residents still without power had dropped significantly by Monday morning, but 68,320 customers were still in the dark due to storm-related outages, PG&E said.
By 6 a.m., 25,916 customers were affected on the Peninsula, another 20,753 in the North Bay, 11,107 in the South Bay, 8,489 in the East Bay and 2,055 in San Francisco, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said.
Late Sunday, as the storm was was barreling through the Bay Area, outages around the region topped 147,000. On Sunday, the Peninsula was hit hardest by the outages, with 46,529 customers down at 4:30 p.m., followed by Marin County, with 41,938 down. There were also significant outages in the South Bay (28,948), East Bay (21,685), and San Francisco (8,644).
Updates can be found at PG&E's outage map. Find PG&E safety tips during power outages here.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.